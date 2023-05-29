Ex-El Salvador leader Mauricio Funes sentenced to 14 years over gang negotiation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-El Salvador leader Mauricio Funes sentenced to 14 years over gang negotiation

By Press Association
El Salvador’s President Mauricio Funes in 2012 (Luis Romero/AP/PA)
El Salvador’s President Mauricio Funes in 2012 (Luis Romero/AP/PA)

A judge sentenced former El Salvador president Mauricio Funes to 14 years in prison on Monday for negotiating with gangs during his administration.

Funes’ trial began in April with the former leader living in Nicaragua. El Salvador changed its laws last year to allow trials in absentia.

Prosecutors had accused Funes of illicit association and failure to perform his duties for the gang truce negotiated in 2012. Funes had denied negotiating with the gangs or giving their leaders any privileges.

Funes’ former security minister Gen David Munguia Payes was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his involvement in the negotiations.

Munguia Payes said after the sentencing that the trial was full of irregularities.

El Salvador Trans Rights
Current President Nayib Bukele has been accused of engaging in negotiations with gangs (Salvador Melendez/AP/PA)

“I consider myself a political prisoner, for only having served as the ex-minister of President Funes. They accuse me of a series of accusations that have no foundation,” he said.

Funes’ sentence was the sum of eight years for illicit association and six years for failure to perform duties.

Funes is the second former Salvadoran president sentenced to prison for illegal activity during his administration.

In 2018, former president Tony Saca was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to diverting more than 300 million dollars (£243 million) in state funds. He was Funes’ predecessor, governing from 2004 to 2009.

Prosecutors say the gang negotiations were aimed at getting the country’s powerful street gangs to lower the homicide rate in exchange for benefits to the gangs’ imprisoned leaders.

El Salvador has pursued Funes, 64, who governed from 2009 to 2014, for other alleged crimes in at least a half dozen cases. Nicaragua gave him citizenship in 2019.

In 2015, El Salvador’s Supreme Court ruled that the gangs are terrorist organisations.

Current President Nayib Bukele has been accused of engaging in the same kind of negotiations with the gangs.

In December 2021, the US Treasury said that Mr Bukele’s government secretly negotiated a truce with leaders of the country’s powerful street gangs.

Imprisoned gang leaders were allegedly given privileges in exchange for slowing down killings and for giving political support to Mr Bukele’s party. Local news site El Faro had previously reported negotiations.

Former attorney general Raul Melara had said at the time that he would investigate the allegations, but when Mr Bukele’s party dominated mid-term elections and took control of Congress, the new politicians ousted Mr Melara.

The truce apparently broke down when the gangs killed 62 people in a single day in March 2022. Mr Bukele responded by suspending some fundamental rights and waging an all-out war against the gangs that carries on today.

