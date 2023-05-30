Tesla chief executive Elon Musk meets Chinese foreign minister in Beijing

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

China’s foreign minister met Tesla chief executive Elon Musk on Tuesday and said strained US-Chinese relations require “mutual respect”, while delivering a message of reassurance that foreign companies are welcome.

US-Chinese relations are especially tense after Washington shot down a Chinese balloon believed to be gathering intelligence and warned Beijing against supplying arms to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal reported China has rejected a request for its defence minister to meet the US defence secretary when both are in Singapore this weekend.

“We need to keep the steering wheel in the right direction of mutual respect, peaceful co-existence and win-win co-operation,” Qin Gang told Mr Musk in Beijing, according to a ministry statement.

A Tesla showroom in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)

The two sides should “avoid dangerous driving”, Mr Qin said. He gave no details of steps to improve relations.

Mr Musk’s visit comes at a time when the ruling Communist Party is trying to revive investor interest in China’s slowing economy.

Foreign companies are uneasy following raids on consulting firms and given the strained Chinese relations with Washington.

Mr Qin said China will “unswervingly promote high-level opening up” and create a “market-oriented, law-based and internationalised business environment”, according to the statement.

“China’s development is an opportunity for the world.”

China’s electric vehicle market “has broad prospects for development”, the ministry quoted Mr Qin as saying.

China accounts for half of global electric vehicle sales and is the site of Tesla’s first factory outside the United States.

Tesla opened the first wholly foreign-owned vehicle factory in China in 2019 after Beijing eased ownership restrictions to increase competition and speed up industry development.

The Chinese statement quoted Mr Musk as saying Tesla was willing to expand its business in China and “opposes decoupling”, a reference to fears the world may split into multiple markets with incompatible products.

Tesla did not respond to requests for information about Mr Musk’s visit to China.