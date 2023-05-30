Tesla chief executive Elon Musk meets Chinese foreign minister in Beijing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk meets Chinese foreign minister in Beijing

By Press Association
China’s foreign minister Qin Gang and Elon Musk in Beijing (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China/AP)
China’s foreign minister met Tesla chief executive Elon Musk on Tuesday and said strained US-Chinese relations require “mutual respect”, while delivering a message of reassurance that foreign companies are welcome.

US-Chinese relations are especially tense after Washington shot down a Chinese balloon believed to be gathering intelligence and warned Beijing against supplying arms to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal reported China has rejected a request for its defence minister to meet the US defence secretary when both are in Singapore this weekend.

“We need to keep the steering wheel in the right direction of mutual respect, peaceful co-existence and win-win co-operation,” Qin Gang told Mr Musk in Beijing, according to a ministry statement.

China Elon Musk
A Tesla showroom in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)

The two sides should “avoid dangerous driving”, Mr Qin said. He gave no details of steps to improve relations.

Mr Musk’s visit comes at a time when the ruling Communist Party is trying to revive investor interest in China’s slowing economy.

Foreign companies are uneasy following raids on consulting firms and given the strained Chinese relations with Washington.

Mr Qin said China will “unswervingly promote high-level opening up” and create a “market-oriented, law-based and internationalised business environment”, according to the statement.

“China’s development is an opportunity for the world.”

China’s electric vehicle market “has broad prospects for development”, the ministry quoted Mr Qin as saying.

China accounts for half of global electric vehicle sales and is the site of Tesla’s first factory outside the United States.

Tesla opened the first wholly foreign-owned vehicle factory in China in 2019 after Beijing eased ownership restrictions to increase competition and speed up industry development.

The Chinese statement quoted Mr Musk as saying Tesla was willing to expand its business in China and “opposes decoupling”, a reference to fears the world may split into multiple markets with incompatible products.

Tesla did not respond to requests for information about Mr Musk’s visit to China.

