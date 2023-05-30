Norway says beluga whale with apparent Russian-made harness swims to Sweden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Norway says beluga whale with apparent Russian-made harness swims to Sweden

By Press Association
The beluga whale was first seen with a harness on (Jorgen Ree Wiig, Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries/AP)
A beluga whale which was first spotted in Arctic Norway four years ago with an apparent Russian-made harness and alleged to have come from a Russian military facility, has been seen off Sweden’s coast about 1,250 miles to the south, Norwegian authorities have said.

Olav Lekve of the Norwegian directorate of fisheries said on Tuesday “During the last few weeks, it has moved quickly and swam several hundred kilometres” before reaching waters off Sweden’s west coast,

He said it has been reported off Lysekill, north of Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city.

There was no immediate comment from Swedish authorities.

Last week the white whale was spotted in the inner Oslo fjord, where the directorate urged people to avoid contact with it to ensure its safety and wellbeing.

Whale-watchers in Norway have named it Hvaldimir, combining the Norwegian word for whale, hval, and the Russian first name Vladimir.

The directorate said there was a risk of injury for Hvaldimir when more recreational boats than usual gathered in the fjord as people tried to catch a glimpse of a huge US aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, which briefly visited the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

“We have not received any reports from the inner Oslo fjord that give cause for concern,” Mr Lekve told The Associated Press.

As to its origins, Norwegian authorities “don’t want to speculate on it either”, he added.

Sebastian Strand, a marine biologist with OneWhale, a non-profit organisation created solely for protecting the health and welfare of Hvaldimir, said: “He is a little lonely whale who hopes to find other white whales that he can hang out with.”

Hvaldimir
Hvaldimir is a beluga whale first seen wearing a camera harness (Alamy/PA)

“There are few beluga whales along the Norwegian coast and in Sweden. He probably wants to have a family but has swum a little wrong,” he told Swedish broadcaster TV4.

Carl Bildt, Sweden’s former foreign minister, jokingly suggested to TV4 that Hvaldimir should be granted political asylum in Sweden, saying “it is possible that it is a refugee protesting against (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war” in Ukraine.

When in Norwegian waters, the beluga whale was considered a protected wild marine mammal, he said, adding that authorities in Norway have “rejected all inquiries and plans to capture the whale”.

In 2019, the whale was found frolicking in a harbour near Norway’s northernmost point where it became a local attraction.

The whale is so comfortable with people that it swims to the dock and retrieves plastic rings thrown into the sea.

