Woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi with hanging during Capitol riot jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi with hanging during Capitol riot jailed

By Press Association
Pauline Bauer leans against a wooden statue outside Bob’s Trading Post, her restaurant in Hamilton, Pennsylvania (Michael Kunzelman/AP/PA)
Pauline Bauer leans against a wooden statue outside Bob’s Trading Post, her restaurant in Hamilton, Pennsylvania (Michael Kunzelman/AP/PA)

A Pennsylvania restaurant owner who screamed death threats directed at then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while storming the US Capitol was sentenced on Tuesday to more than two years in prison.

Pauline Bauer was near Ms Pelosi’s office suite on January 6, 2021, when she yelled at police officers to bring out the California Democrat so the mob of Donald Trump supporters could hang her.

In January, US District Judge Trevor McFadden convicted Bauer of riot-related charges after hearing trial testimony without a jury. The judge sentenced her to two years and three months of imprisonment, giving her credit for the several months she already has served in jail, court records show.

Prosecutors had recommended a prison sentence of six years and six months for Bauer, 55, of Kane, Pennsylvania.

Capitol Riot Fundraisers
Insurrections loyal to Donald Trump rally at the US Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021 (Jose Luis Magana/AP/PA)

Bauer was part of the mob that forced police officers on the East Plaza to retreat. After forcing her way into the Capitol, she accosted officers who were trying to secure the Rotunda, shoving one of them, and yelled at police to “bring them out or we’re coming in”, according to federal prosecutors.

“They’re criminals. They need to hang,” she screamed. “Bring Nancy Pelosi out here now. We want to hang (her). Bring her out.”

Other rioters shouted threats against Ms Pelosi while they roamed through the Capitol.

“Bauer’s threat to hang Speaker Pelosi was real, imminent and placed the Speaker of the House in danger,” prosecutor James Peterson wrote in a court filing.

Bauer travelled from her north Pennsylvania home to attend then-president Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington on January 6. She had attended a “Stop the Steal” rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a day earlier.

She came to Washington with at least five other people who have been charged in the Capitol riot, including co-defendant William Blauser, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge. Last year, Judge McFadden ordered Blauser to pay a 500 dollar (£400) fine but did not sentence him to any term of incarceration or probation.

Judge McFadden convicted Bauer of all five counts in her indictment, including a felony charge that she obstructed the January 6 joint session of Congress that certified President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

Defence lawyer Komron Jon Maknoon said Bauer never intended to interfere with the process of certifying the Electoral College vote. She “genuinely regrets her past actions” and does not pose a threat to the public, her lawyer said.

“The international spotlight showcasing her at her worst has deeply affected her,” he wrote.

Prosecutors said Bauer lied during her trial testimony, giving a bogus explanation for her confrontation with police and claiming she did not remember threatening Ms Pelosi.

Bauer has used “sovereign citizen” extremist rhetoric and filed “nonsense” court documents while defending herself, prosecutors said.

More than a year before the trial, Judge McFadden ordered Bauer to be jailed for several months for violating conditions of her release. She had claimed the court has no authority over her and told the judge that she does not want “any lawyering from the bench”.

During an interview in 2021, Bauer said her arrest on Capitol riot charges led to a mixed reaction from neighbours in Kane, a small town on the edge of the 517,000-acre Allegheny National Forest.

“A lot of people say that they’re proud of me for standing up for my rights,” she told The Associated Press.

Bauer said her restaurant, Bob’s Trading Post, was thriving before the Covid-19 pandemic. She became known in her hometown as an outspoken critic of lockdown measures that cost her business.

More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes for their conduct on January 6. More than 500 of them have been sentenced, with more than half receiving terms of imprisonment ranging from one week to 18 years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]