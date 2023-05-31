DeSantis kicks off presidential campaign, signalling plans to go harder on Trump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

DeSantis kicks off presidential campaign, signalling plans to go harder on Trump

By Press Association
Florida governor Ron DeSantis kicked off a multistate campaign blitz aimed at establishing himself as the Republican Party’s leading next-generation culture warrior while bolstering his place as Donald Trump’s chief rival (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Florida governor Ron DeSantis kicked off a multistate campaign blitz aimed at establishing himself as the Republican Party’s leading next-generation culture warrior while bolstering his place as Donald Trump’s chief rival (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Florida governor Ron DeSantis kicked off a multistate campaign blitz aimed at establishing himself as the Republican Party’s leading next-generation culture warrior while bolstering his place as Donald Trump’s chief rival.

In a fiery speech in Iowa during his first campaign event for the 2024 GOP nomination on Tuesday, he called American decline avoidable and offered himself as its alternative.

“Our country is going in the wrong direction. We can see it and we can feel it,” Mr DeSantis told about 500 people in a evangelical Christian church auditorium in suburban Des Moines plastered with red, white and blue signs proclaiming a “Great American Comeback.”

Hundreds more watched from an overflow room.

Republican presidential candidate Florida governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on Tuesday
Republican presidential candidate Florida governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on Tuesday (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

While Mr DeSantis jabbed at Mr Trump indirectly during his hour-long speech, he pointedly critiqued the former president while talking to reporters and a small audience afterward.

Mr DeSantis lashed out at Mr Trump’s suggestion that New York’s pandemic response was better than Florida’s, calling it “detached from reality”.

“That criticism is ridiculous,” Mr DeSantis said. “But it is an indication that the former president would double down on his lockdowns.”

Stepping back, Mr DeSantis also noted that he never attacked Mr Trump publicly while the latter was president.

“When we disagreed, I never bashed him publicly because he was taking all this incoming from the media, the left, and even some Republicans. And the whole collusion was a total farce. And he was treated very, very poorly. And that bothered me, and it still bothers me to be honest.

Republican presidential candidate Florida governor Ron DeSantis listens to his wife Casey speak during a campaign event, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Clive, Iowa
Republican presidential candidate Florida governor Ron DeSantis listens to his wife Casey speak during a campaign event (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

“So, I never really would air those disagreements,” Mr DeSantis added.

“Well, now he’s attacking me over some of these disagreements, but I think he’s doing it in a way that the voters are going to side with me.”

Mr Trump, who was already scheduled to be in Iowa on Thursday, added a couple of stops in the state to his schedule for Wednesday, ensuring he would overlap with the Florida governor for a time.

He will tape a radio appearance in Des Moines before attending a GOP legislative dinner.

Mr DeSantis’ appearance came six days after a stumbling online announcement that raised questions about his readiness for the national stage.

Republican presidential candidate Florida governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Clive, Iowa
Republican presidential candidate Florida governor Ron DeSantis addressed about 500 people in a evangelical Christian church auditorium (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Beyond the glitchy launch, Mr DeSantis opens his campaign looking up at Trump in the polls amid persistent questions about the Florida governor’s ability to connect with voters in person.

The Tuesday evening stop at Eternity Church in Clive was a conspicuous nod to the evangelical Christians who wield outsize sway in Iowa’s Republican presidential caucuses.

He met with a handful of influential evangelical pastors before the suburban event, as he has during previous Iowa visits.

But the church event was an opportunity to meet the newly declared candidate just as he has been stepping up his criticism of Mr Trump, who maintains a base of support in Iowa and remains the heavy favourite eight months before the first votes are cast.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]