Typhoon Mawar losing strength as it heads toward Japan’s Okinawa Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Typhoon Mawar losing strength as it heads toward Japan’s Okinawa Islands

By Press Association
Family members watch waves affected by a severe weather system in Itoman, southern Japan (AP)
Family members watch waves affected by a severe weather system in Itoman, southern Japan (AP)

Typhoon Mawar appears to be losing force as it heads for Japan’s Okinawa Islands, where the United States maintains a significant military presence, after largely skirting Taiwan and the Philippines.

After tearing across Guam last week, Mawar passed by Taiwan on Tuesday with sustained winds of 96mph and gusts of up to 118mph, sending high waves crashing on the island’s east coast.

In the Philippines, authorities said heavy rains are expected to continue in the country’s north until at least Thursday and warned of flooding, possible landslides and gale-force winds before the typhoon exits the country’s area of responsibility.

Philippines Asia Typhoon
Boats braced for the possible effects of Typhoon Mawar at Ivana, Batanes province, northern Philippines (AP)

As it turns toward the Japanese islands of Okinawa, Philippine meteorological authorities said Mawar’s strength had dropped with sustained winds now of 75mph and gusts of up to 93mph.

Mawar is expected to gradually pick up speed but steadily weaken and may be downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it is predicted to hit the area on Friday, Philippine forecasters said.

Residents on Japan’s southern Sakishima Island chain, which includes the Okinawa Islands, were already preparing for the approaching typhoon when a warning siren woke them up on Wednesday to alert them of a North Korean rocket launch.

Officials urged people to stay indoors or take shelter underground in case of falling debris.

Typhoon preparation
Custodians cover plants with a net in preparation for Typhoon Mawar in Naha, southern Japan (AP)

The rocket failed and did not come anywhere near Japan, but residents already anxious about the typhoon said it had added to their stress.

Japan had deployed a number of PAC-3 land-to-air interceptors on southern islands ahead of the launch, but some of them were kept on base instead of being set up at intended locations due to safety precautions ahead of the typhoon.

The US military, which has some 20,000 troops stationed on multiple facilities on Okinawa, will take preparatory action as the storm draws closer, depending upon need, said Capt Brett Dornhege-Lazaroff, a spokesman for the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force on Okinawa.

Crashing waves
The storm appears to have largely skirted Taiwan (AP)

“Our installations are tracking the storm closely,” he said.

At the moment, it seems that Mawar will not make landfall on the main Okinawa island, home to the capital of Naha and where most of the US forces are based, according to Japan’s meteorological agency.

Mawar lashed Guam last week, becoming the strongest typhoon to hit the US Pacific territory in more than two decades, overturning cars, tearing off roofs and knocking out power.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]