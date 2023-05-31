New Zealand airline asks passengers to weigh in before flights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

New Zealand airline asks passengers to weigh in before flights

By Press Association
A woman stands on scales to be weighed ahead of a flight in Auckland (AirNZ via AP)
A woman stands on scales to be weighed ahead of a flight in Auckland (AirNZ via AP)

New Zealand’s national airline is asking passengers to step onto the scales before they board international flights.

Air New Zealand said it wants to weigh 10,000 passengers during a month-long survey to provide pilots with accurate data on the weight and balance of their planes before take-off.

But the numbers on the scales will not be flashing up for all to see.

The airline has promised there will be no visible display anywhere, and the weigh-in data will remain anonymous even to airline staff.

Alastair James, a load control improvement specialist for the airline, said: “We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft – from the cargo to the meals onboard, to the luggage in the hold.

“For customers, crew and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey.”

The numbers are required by the nation’s industry watchdog, the Civil Aviation Authority.

New Zealand Airline Weighing Passengers
A woman hands her bag to a staff member to be weighed ahead of a flight in Auckland (Air New Zealand via AP)

Under the authority’s rules, airlines have various options to estimate passenger weight. One option is to periodically carry out surveys much like Air New Zealand is doing to establish an average weight. Another option is to accept a standard weight set by the authority.

Currently, the authority’s designated weight for people aged 13 and over is 190lbs (13.57 stone), which includes carry-on luggage. The authority last changed the average passenger weight in 2004, increasing it from 170lbs (12.14 stone).

Health statistics show New Zealanders are becoming heavier. The latest national health survey put the adult obesity rate at 34%, up from 31% a year earlier. Childhood obesity rates increased to 13%, up from 10% a year earlier.

Customers on Air New Zealand domestic flights were asked to weigh in a couple of years ago.

Mr James said passengers have nothing to fear from stepping onto the scales.

“It’s simple, it’s voluntary, and by weighing in, you’ll be helping us to fly you safely and efficiently, every time,” he said.

The airline said the survey began this week and will run until July 2.

