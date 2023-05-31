Greek former deputy prime minister Theodoros Pangalos dies aged 84

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Greek former deputy prime minister Theodoros Pangalos dies aged 84

By Press Association
Former Greek Foreign Minister Theodoros Pangalos has died at age 84 (Petros Giannakouris/AP/PA)
Theodoros Pangalos, a former Greek deputy prime minister and foreign minister known for his undiplomatic outbursts, has died aged 84.

Mr Pangalos’s family said on Twitter that he died on Wednesday “peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and close associates”.

Caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas’s office expressed condolences, as did other leading Greek politicians. A statement from Mr Sarmas’s office praised the “dynamic and decisive” former minister who stood out for his “sharp and substantial intellect”.

Born on Aug, 17, 1938, Mr Pangalos was the grandson of a former Greek military dictator. He studied law in Athens and economics in Paris, was involved in left-wing politics and actively opposed the new military regime of 1967-1974.

He became a senior official in the Socialist Pasok party, founded by Andreas Papandreou, that dominated the political scene in most of the 1980s and 1990s, but inherited the country’s financial crisis in 2009.

It was during the early stages of the crisis, amid deep income cuts, soaring unemployment and furious anti-austerity protests, that Mr Pangalos uttered the phrase for which he will perhaps be most remembered, and has been widely reviled.

“The answer to the opprobrium the country’s politicians face from people asking ‘how did you squander the money?’ is this: ‘We gave you public sector jobs. We all ate from the trough’,” Mr Pangalos said in parliament in 2010.

“It was all in the framework of a relationship of political clientelism, corruption, bribery and debasement of the very meaning of politics,” he added.

At the time, he was deputy prime minister in the Socialist government of George Papandreou — Andreas’s son — and his comments were condemned as insensitive.

Mr Pangalos went on to write a book called We All Ate From The Trough, but never held public office after 2012.

He had a long history of unguarded remarks, having managed, as foreign minister in the 1990s, to offend Germany — which he compared to a “giant with a child’s brain” — and Turkey, after he referred to Turks as “thieves and rapists”.

Apart from the Foreign Ministry, Mr Pangalos held a succession of government posts, including the culture portfolio, under Andreas Papandreou and in other Pasok governments.

Centre-right former Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is expected to win a general election on June 25, praised Mr Pangalos on Wednesday for his “intelligence, cosmopolitanism, humour and courage,” and extolled his commitment to Greece’s place in the European Union as well as his contribution to Cyprus’ EU accession.

Mr Pangalos is survived by his five children.

