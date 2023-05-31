Biden approves extra 300 million dollars in military aid for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Biden approves extra 300 million dollars in military aid for Ukraine

By Press Association
US President Joe Biden has approved a new package of military aid for Ukraine that totals up to 300 million dollars (Alex Brandon/AP/PA)
US President Joe Biden has approved a new package of military aid for Ukraine that totals up to 300 million dollars (£242 million) and includes additional munitions for drones and other weapons.

It comes as Russia has continued to pummel Ukraine’s capital and unmanned aircraft have targeted Moscow.

US officials have said there is no suggestion that US-made drones or munitions were used in the Moscow strikes, which the Kremlin blamed on Ukraine but Kyiv has not acknowledged.

Russia Ukraine Drone Attack
A worker repairs a damage on a building in Moscow after drone attack (Sofia Sandurskaya, Moscow News Agency photo via AP/PA)

The Biden administration has said it has made clear to Ukraine that US-made weapons should not be used for attacks inside Russian territory.

“We don’t tell them where to strike. We don’t tell them where not to strike. … Ultimately President Zelensky and his military commanders decide what they’re going to do from a military perspective,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

But he added that the US has been “very clear with the Ukrainians privately, we’ve certainly been clear publicly, that we do not support attacks inside Russia”.

He said Mr Zelensky has given the US assurances that the Ukrainians respect those concerns.

The new aid package provides munitions to boost Ukraine’s air defence capabilities to fend off Russia’s air assaults on Kyiv.

It provides munitions for Patriot missile batteries and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), as well Avenger and Stinger air defence systems, mine-clearing equipment, anti-armour rounds, unguided Zuni aircraft rockets, night vision goggles, and about 30 million rounds of small arms ammunition and an undisclosed amount of other artillery rounds.

Moscow was targeted by a rare drone attack on Tuesday that lightly damaged residential buildings. Russian officials say the West, which throughout the grinding war has sought to keep the conflict from expanding beyond Ukraine, has not adequately condemned the attack on Russian soil.

Asked about Moscow’s criticism that the West is quietly supportive of attacks inside Russian territory, Mr Kirby scoffed that the Russians are “not going to believe anything I have to say” on the matter.

He said the US has made clear that it will not change its policy about not enabling or encouraging strikes inside Russia, but added: “I don’t think we’re going to take it upon ourselves as a burden to privately communicate that to the Russians.”

Ukrainian officials rejoiced over Tuesday’s drone attack but avoided claiming responsibility, a response similar to what they have said after previous attacks on Russian territory.

US officials did not provide details on the drone munitions in the new aid package or specify which unmanned aircraft would use them.

The Defence Department has given Ukraine a variety of unmanned aircraft over the last year, for both surveillance and attacks, including at least two versions of the Switchblade, a so-called kamikaze drone that can loiter in the air and then explode into a target.

Including the latest aid, the US has committed more than 37.6 billion dollars (£30.3 billion) in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked on February 24, 2022.

This latest package will be done under presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to take weapons from its own stocks and quickly ship them to Ukraine, officials said.

