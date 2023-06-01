Search suspended for Carnival Magic passenger who went overboard off Florida

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The US coastguard has suspended the search for a 35-year-old man reported missing from a Carnival cruise ship off Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

The man fell from the Carnival Magic about 185 miles east of Jacksonville early on Monday, the agency said.

The man’s companion reported him missing and the ship’s crew notified the coastguard.

The man “leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water” at about 4am, security footage shows, according to a statement.

The coastguard searched for 60 hours, covering some 5,171 square miles through Wednesday evening.

The search included air crews and the coastguard vessel Escanaba, along with US navy ships and aircraft in the area.

Carnival said the ship returned to port in Norfolk, Virginia.

The ship can hold nearly 4,000 guests and is about 1,000 feet long.