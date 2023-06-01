Austria cannot be held liable for early Covid infection at ski resort – court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Austria cannot be held liable for early Covid infection at ski resort – court

By Press Association
A giant advertising goggle with the slogan ‘relax, if you can’ in Ischgl, Austria (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Austria cannot be held liable for a Covid infection from an outbreak at an Alpine ski resort as the pandemic hit Europe in early 2020, a court has ruled.

On Thursday, the country’s Supreme Court of Justice announced its verdict in a long-running legal battle involving a German resident who travelled to Ischgl on March 7 2020 and visited several apres-ski venues before returning home six days later.

He experienced coronavirus symptoms shortly afterward.

The plaintiff sought damages and a ruling that the Austrian federal government was liable for harm to him resulting directly or indirectly from authorities’ errors or failings connected to the “mismanagement” of Covid-19 in Tyrol province in late February and early March 2020.

The outbreak in Ischgl, a popular resort in western Austria, was considered one of Europe’s earliest ‘super-spreader’ events of the pandemic.

An independent commission concluded in late 2020 that authorities in Tyrol acted too slowly to shut down ski resorts after it became clear they were dealing with one of Europe’s first coronavirus outbreaks.

Chairman of the Consumer Protection Association Peter Kolba
But the panel did not find evidence that political or business pressure played a role in the decision.

The federal court found that the regional government gave incorrect information in a March 5 2020 statement suggesting Icelandic passengers who had flown from Munich to Reykjavik and then tested positive were infected on the plane rather than in Tyrol.

In fact, the court said in its May 15 verdict, authorities had already had an indication that at least one man developed symptoms before flying home.

However, it said incorrect information would be grounds for liability only if it created a “basis of trust” that would induce people to make faulty decisions.

That was not the case because the statement in question was formulated vaguely and in the subjunctive, noting the evaluation was based on initial information and further clarification was in progress, the court found.

It also upheld lower courts’ findings that authorities’ obligations under anti-epidemic laws were designed “exclusively to protect the general public”.

The legal director of Austria’s Consumer Protection Association, Peter Kolba, said the verdict was “a deep disappointment” for people from 45 countries, some of whom he said “suffered severe damage because of the mistakes of authorities in Tyrol”.

He said in a statement that the association will examine the court’s decision carefully and consider further action for damages against the Austrian state.

