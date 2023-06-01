Joe Biden falls over after speech to US air force academy graduates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Joe Biden falls over after speech to US air force academy graduates

By Press Association
Joe Biden falls on stage (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Joe Biden falls on stage (Andrew Harnik/AP)

US President Joe Biden fell over after giving a speech thanking US air force academy graduates for choosing “service over self”.

He said they now have the “great privilege” of leading in a world that will only get more confusing in the years to come, and then stumbled on stage after handing out diplomas to graduates.

“Graduates, you made a noble choice to lead a life of service,” Mr Biden told more than 900 cadets at Falcon Stadium in Colorado.

“Now you also shoulder a great privilege and a mighty responsibility. Leadership, yes leadership.”

Near the end of the ceremony, the 80-year-old president turned to walk across the stage and tripped.

He was helped up by an air force officer and two members of his secret service detail.

Onlookers, including some members of the official delegation on stage, looked over in concern before he returned to his seat.

As he got back on his feet, Mr Biden pointed to the place on stage where he lost his balance.

“He’s fine,” tweeted Ben LaBolt, the White House communications director. “There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands.”

Biden Fall
President Joe Biden points to the sandbags on stage (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Two small black sandbags were on stage supporting the teleprompter used by Mr Biden and other speakers.

Mr Biden has been dogged by questions about his age and his fitness to serve, and his stumbling has become fodder for political rivals as he campaigns for a second term in 2024.

He stumbled before going up the stairs and on to Air Force One and he once got caught up in his bike pedals while stopping to talk to reporters near his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

During his speech, the president talked about how the US had rallied western nations to stand behind Ukraine against Russia and efforts to enhance deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region.

He also expressed confidence that Sweden will become a Nato member.

The academy graduates will become second lieutenants in either the air force or space force.

Mr Biden said they made up the most diverse graduating class in the academy’s history and he called on them to “root out the scourge of sexual assault and harassment in the military”.

