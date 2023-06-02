Woman walking on California beach finds ancient mastodon tooth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Woman walking on California beach finds ancient mastodon tooth

By Press Association
A mastodon tooth in the sand at a beach in Aptos, California (Jennifer Schuh via AP)
A mastodon tooth in the sand at a beach in Aptos, California (Jennifer Schuh via AP)

A woman taking a weekend walk on a beach in California found something unusual sticking out of the sand: a tooth from an ancient mastodon.

But then the fossil vanished and it took a media blitz and a kind-hearted jogger to find it again.

Jennifer Schuh found the foot-long (.30-metre) tooth sticking out of the sand on Friday at the mouth of Aptos Creek on Rio Del Mar State Beach, located off Monterey Bay in Santa Cruz County on California’s central coast.

“I was on one side of the creek and this lady was talking to me on the other side and she said ‘What’s that at your feet’,” Ms Schuh recounted.

A Mastodon tooth in the sand at a beach in Aptos, California
A mastodon tooth in the sand at a beach in Aptos, California (Jennifer Schuh via AP)

“It looked kind of weird, like burnt almost.”

Ms Schuh was not sure what she had found.

So she took some photos and posted them on Facebook, asking for help.

The answer came from Wayne Thompson, palaeontology collections adviser for the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History.

Mr Thompson determined that the object was a worn molar from an adult Pacific mastodon, an extinct elephant-like species.

A mastodon tooth in the sand at a beach in Calirfornia
The mastodon tooth in the sand (Jennifer Schuh via AP)

“This is an extremely important find,” Mr Thompson wrote, and he urged Ms Schuh to call him.

But when they went back to the beach, the tooth was gone.

A weekend search failed to find it.

Mr Thompson then sent out a social media request for help in finding the artefact.

The plea made international headlines.

On Tuesday, Jim Smith of nearby Aptos called the museum.

Jim Smith holding a Mastodon tooth
Jim Smith holding the mastodon tooth (Santa Cruz Museum Of Natural History via AP)

“I was so excited to get that call,” said Liz Broughton, the museum’s visitor experience manager.

“Jim told us that he had stumbled upon it during one of his regular jogs along the beach, but wasn’t sure of what he had found until he saw a picture of the tooth on the news.”

Mr Smith donated the tooth to the museum, where it will be on display from Friday until Sunday.

The age of the tooth is not clear.

A museum blog says mastodons generally roamed California from about five million to 10,000 years ago.

“We can safely say this specimen would be less than one million years old, which is relatively ‘new’ by fossil standards,” Ms Broughton said in an email.

Ms Broughton said it is common for winter storms to uncover fossils in the region and it may have washed down to the ocean from higher up.

Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History visitor experience manager Liz Broughton holding a Mastodon tooth that was found at the mouth of Aptos Creek on Rio Del Mar State Beach, located off Monterey Bay in Santa Cruz County
Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History visitor experience manager Liz Broughton with the mastodon tooth (Santa Cruz Museum Of Natural History via AP)

Ms Schuh said she is thrilled that her find could help unlock ancient secrets about the peaceful beach area.

She did not keep the tooth, but she did hop on Amazon and order herself a replica mastodon tooth necklace.

“You don’t often get to touch something from history,” Ms Schuh said.

It is only the third find of a locally recorded mastodon fossil.

The museum also has another tooth along with a skull that was found by a teenager in 1980.

It was found in the same Aptos Creek that empties into the ocean.

“We are thrilled about this exciting discovery and the implications it holds for our understanding of ancient life in our region,” museum executive director Felicia B Van Stolk said in a statement.

