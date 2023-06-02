Champions League final referee could be removed over alleged far-right links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Champions League final referee could be removed over alleged far-right links

By Press Association
Szymon Marciniak is due to referee the Champions League final (Mike Egerton/PA)
Szymon Marciniak is due to referee the Champions League final (Mike Egerton/PA)

UEFA will decide on Friday whether to replace Champions League final referee Szymon Marciniak due to his alleged links with a far-right movement in Poland.

Marciniak is being investigated by UEFA after it was claimed he spoke at a recent event organised by a Polish far-right leader Slawomir Mentzen.

UEFA appointed Marciniak last month to referee the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10.

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan, centre, is shown a yellow card by referee Szymon Marciniak, right, during the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid
Szymon Marciniak books Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan, centre, in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

European football’s governing body said: “UEFA is aware of the allegations surrounding Szymon Marciniak and is seeking urgent clarification.

“UEFA and the whole football community abhor the ‘values’ that are promoted by the group in question and takes these allegations very seriously.

“A further announcement will be made (on Friday) after reviewing all the evidence.”

Mentzen, co-chairman of the Confederation party, launched the political slogan ‘We stand against Jews, gays, abortion, taxation and the European Union’.

Anti-racism group Never Again has urged UEFA to drop Marciniak after claiming he had promoted and was one of the keynote speakers at an event held by Mentzen at the International Congress Centre in Katowice.

Match officals Kathryn Nesbitt, Ismail Elfath, Pawel Sokolnicki, Szymon Marciniak and Tomasz Listkiewicz, left to right, after the World Cup final in Qatar
Marciniak, second right, refereed December’s World Cup final in Qatar (Nick Potts/PA)

Marciniak, 42, became the first Polish referee to take charge of a World Cup final in Qatar last December when Argentina beat France on penalties.

He refereed the second leg of City’s semi-final win against Real Madrid and has taken charge of seven other Champions League fixtures.

