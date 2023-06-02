Rain forecast promises relief after week of wildfires in Canada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rain forecast promises relief after week of wildfires in Canada

By Press Association
A helicopter drops water on a hot spot in Yankeetown, Nova Scotia (Communications Nova Scotia /The Canadian Press/AP)
Rain on Friday and a rainy forecast for the weekend has given fire officials hope that they can get the largest wildfire ever recorded in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia under control.

The wildfire and three others in the province have prompted air quality warnings in US regions as far south as Virginia and Maryland.

“My weather app says 80% change rain. Giddy up to that,” Halifax mayor Mike Savage tweeted.

The Barrington Lake fire in Nova Scotia’s southwest is now considered the province’s largest wildfire on record.

A collapsed bridge as wildfires burn in Nova Scotia (Communications Nova Scotia/The Canadian Press/AP)

Burning more than 77 square miles, the blaze continues to withstand round after round of water bombers and air tankers dropping water and fire retardant from the cloudy skies.

But rain is forecast in that area and for the provincial capital, Halifax, where another wildfire has forced the evacuation of thousands.

The wet weather is set to continue from Friday into Monday and Tuesday next week.

“We’re really hopeful with this break in the weather that we can really get in and do some positive work,” Dave Rockwood, public information officer for the department of natural resources and renewables, told The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation early Friday

Wildfires burn in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia (Communications Nova Scotia/The Canadian Press/AP)

“I’ve never been so happy to see rain,” Halifax deputy fire chief David Meldrum said. He said it was not enough yet but officials were hopeful about the current forecast.

The fires in Shelburne County, which have been burning since Sunday, have forced more than 5,000 people from their homes, 50 of which have been consumed by flames.

Spring in Nova Scotia was unusually dry, the province only received about half the usual amount of rainfall in April, according to the Earth Observatory of the US space agency, Nasa.

Meanwhile, some residents of areas northwest of the city have now been told that their homes were destroyed by the fast-moving fire after they were evacuated earlier this week.

Matt Sartoris (left) and Ryan McLellan cool off while fighting wildfires (Communications Nova Scotia /The Canadian Press/AP)

Fire officials said 200 structures, including 151 houses, were claimed by the fire in suburban Halifax, which has been burning out of control for nearly a week, as has the Barrington Lake fire.

In all, 16,000 Halifax-area residents have been evacuated from their homes.

Earlier in the day, fire officials said 50% of the Halifax fire had been contained. They confirmed it had not grown since Wednesday but it remained out of control.

“We so far have no reported missing people or injuries,” Halifax mayor Mike Savage said. “It is a miracle and a testament to the quick work of first responders.”

US officials as far south as Maryland, Baltimore, Virginia and Pennsylvania reported being affected by the Canadian wildfires.

