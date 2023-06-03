Three Israeli soldiers killed in gun battle at Egyptian border

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three Israeli soldiers killed in gun battle at Egyptian border

By Press Association
An Israeli soldier cries outside a military base following a deadly shootout in southern Israel along the Egyptian border (AP)
An Israeli soldier cries outside a military base following a deadly shootout in southern Israel along the Egyptian border (AP)

A gun battle involving an Egyptian police officer has left three Israeli soldiers dead in southern Israel along the Egyptian border, the army said.

It was a rare instance of deadly violence along the frontier.

Army spokesperson Lt Col Richard Hecht said the fighting began overnight when soldiers thwarted a drug-smuggling attempt across the border.

Several hours later, two soldiers in a guard post were shot and killed, the spokesman added. Their bodies were found after they did not respond to radio communications.

Israel Egypt Border
Israeli soldiers secure a gate leading to a military base following a deadly shootout in southern Israel (AP)

Lt Col Hecht said the killings appeared to be connected to the thwarted drug-smuggling attempt.

The army said the Egyptian police officer was killed in a second exchange of fire in which a third soldier was killed.

Lt Col Hecht said an investigation is being conducted in full cooperation with the Egyptian army. He said troops are searching for other possible assailants.

The incident marks the first deadly exchange of fire along the Israel-Egypt border in over a decade.

The army said one of the soldiers killed was a woman.

Israel Egypt Border
Four people died in the incident (AP)

Criminals sometimes smuggle drugs across the border, while Islamic militant groups are also active in Egypt’s restive north Sinai.

Israel and Egypt signed a peace agreement in 1979 and maintain close security ties. Fighting along their shared border is rare.

The exchange of fire reportedly took place around the Nitzana border crossing between Israel and Egypt.

The crossing is located about 25 miles south-east of the point where Israel’s border with Egypt and the Gaza Strip converge.

It is used to import goods from Egypt destined for Israel or the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Israel built a fence along the porous border a decade ago to halt the entry of African migrants and Islamic militants who are active in Egypt’s Sinai desert.

