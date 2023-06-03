German conceptual artist Hans-Peter Feldmann dies age 82

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

German conceptual artist Hans-Peter Feldmann dies age 82

By Press Association
15 framed paintings, oil on canvas, courtesy of the artist and Simon Lee Gallery (Ben Westoby/PA)
Hans-Peter Feldmann, who has been described as a “pioneer of artistic appropriation”, has died at the age of 82, his representatives have confirmed.

The German conceptual artist, whose body of work encompassed banal and overlooked objects including shoes, seascapes and strawberries, died on May 30.

A joint statement from eight galleries, including Simon Lee Gallery and Mehdi Chouakri Gallery, said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hans-Peter Feldmann.

“With him we have lost an amazing and extraordinary artist.

“His unique personality and his artistic understanding of the world we are living in will stay alive in the art he has left behind.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with his beloved wife Uschi, with whom he shared art and life for many years. Hans-Peter – we all are missing you a lot.”

 

During his career, Feldmann was widely recognised as “a pioneer of artistic appropriation” for his work collecting and re-presenting objects capturing the mundanity of everyday life and repurposing into fine art.

In 2008, he filled the 303 Gallery with 151 international newspapers from the day after September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, which he titled 9/12 Front Page.

When he won the Guggenheim Museum’s 100,000 dollar Hugo Boss Prize in 2010 at the age of 70, he pinned the prize money in one dollar bills to the institution’s walls.

In describing his development as an artist, Feldmann said he had turned to art as a way to survive “the boredom and survival mentality of post-war Germany.”

Feldmann was also a producer of artistic books, with his publications instrumental in establishing the genre as a form of artistic practice.

He leaves behind his wife Uschi.

