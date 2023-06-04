One person killed in fire at refugee shelter in eastern Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

One person killed in fire at refugee shelter in eastern Germany

By Press Association
The refugee shelter in Apolda, Germany (Michael Reichel/dpa via AP/PA)
The refugee shelter in Apolda, Germany (Michael Reichel/dpa via AP/PA)

A fire at a refugee shelter in eastern Germany killed one person and injured at least 10 others early on Sunday.

Police in the German state of Thuringia said the fire broke out at around 5am at a facility in the city of Apolda and that one person had died.

A nine-year-old child was reported missing, police said. They did not say if the recovered body belonged to a child.

Germany Refugee Shelter
Refugees are evacuated after a fire broke out in a refugee shelter in Apolda, Germany (Michael Reichel/dpa via AP/PA)

The shelter, which housed 250 people, was evacuated and residents were taken to another refugee centre in nearby Hermsdorf, a local government spokesperson told German news agency dpa.

Police told dpa that 10 people were injured in the fire.

Writing on Twitter, German interior minister Nancy Faeser called the incident “terrible news.” She confirmed an investigation was under way to determine the cause of the fire.

