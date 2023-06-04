US and Saudi Arabia urge Sudan’s warring parties to agree new ceasefire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

US and Saudi Arabia urge Sudan’s warring parties to agree new ceasefire

By Press Association
People board a bus to leave Khartoum, Sudan as fighting between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces intensified (AP/PA)
People board a bus to leave Khartoum, Sudan as fighting between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces intensified (AP/PA)

Saudi Arabia and the US have urged Sudan’s warring parties to agree to and “effectively implement” a new ceasefire as fighting showed no signs of abating in the northeastern African nation.

Sudan descended into chaos after fighting broke out in mid-April between the military, led by General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

For weeks, Saudi Arabia and the US have been mediating between the warring parties.

On May 21, both countries successfully brokered a temporary ceasefire agreement to help with the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to the war-torn country.

SUDAN
People check the rubble of their destroyed home after strikes on the Allamat district of Khartoum, Sudan (AP/PA)

Their efforts, however, were dealt a blow when the military announced on Wednesday it would no longer participate in the ceasefire talks held in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah.

Following the military’s decision, the US and Saudi Arabia said they were suspending the talks “as a result of repeated serious violations of the short-term ceasefire”.

President Joe Biden’s administration imposed sanctions against key Sudanese defence companies run by the military and the RSF and people who “perpetuate violence” in Sudan.

In their statement on Sunday, Washington and Riyad said they continued to engage representatives of the military and the RSF who remained in Jeddah. They urged the Sudanese warring sides to agree to and implement a new cease-fire following the latest one which expired late on Saturday.

The aim is to eventually establish a permanent cessation of hostilities in the war-wrecked country, they said.

The statement said the discussions focused on “facilitating humanitarian assistance” and reaching an agreement on “near-term steps the parties must take” before resuming the talks.

The fighting has turned the capital, Khartoum, and other urban areas into battlefields, resulting in widespread looting and destruction of residential areas across the country.

The conflict has also displaced more than 1.65 million people who fled to safer areas in Sudan and neighbouring countries.

Aid groups’ offices and warehouses, health care facilities and other civilian infrastructure have been attacked and looted, including most recently the warehouses of the World Food Programme in the city of Obeid in North Kordofan.

There have been reports of sexual violence, including the rape of women and girls in Khartoum and the western Darfur region, which have seen some of the worst fighting in the conflict. Almost all reported cases of sexual attacks were blamed on the RSF, which did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Residents reported intense fighting over the past two days in Khartoum and its neighbouring cities of Omdurman and Bahri.

Shelling and gunfire were heard early Sunday in parts of Omdurman, as the military’s aircraft bombed RSF positions in the capital area.

Sudan
People board a bus to leave Khartoum as fighting between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces intensified (AP/PA)

Fighting was also reported in the northern part of the Darfur region, which has witnessed some of the worst battles since the fighting began on April 15.

The clashes intensified between the military and the RSF in the town of Kutum in North Darfur province. Residents reported that the town’s market, many houses, and a camp for displaced people were burned down. There were reports of dozens of casualties among civilians.

Darfur Governor Mini Arko Minnawi said on Twitter on Sunday that Kutum residents have experienced “terrible violations” including killings and looting.

Mr Minnawi, a rebel leader who was named governor of the western region as part of a 2020 peace deal, declared Darfur a “disaster area”. He urged the international community to send humanitarian assistance “by all available means to save people in the stricken region”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]