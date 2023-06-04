German protesters clash with police after woman jailed over attacks on neo-Nazis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
German protesters clash with police after woman jailed over attacks on neo-Nazis

By Press Association
Police officers react with a woman during a left-wing demonstration, in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, June 3, 2023. The demonstration is against the verdict in the trial of Lina E. The Dresden Higher Regional Court sentenced the student to five years and three months imprisonment. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)
Police officers react with a woman during a left-wing demonstration, in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, June 3, 2023. The demonstration is against the verdict in the trial of Lina E. The Dresden Higher Regional Court sentenced the student to five years and three months imprisonment. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)

Supporters of a woman sentenced to prison for participating in attacks on neo-Nazis and other extremists have clashed with police in the German city of Leipzig, leaving 50 officers and a number of protesters injured.

A planned demonstration on Saturday by backers of 28-year-old Lina E, whose full name was not released because of privacy rules, was banned by city officials, but police said around 1,500 protesters still showed up.

What started out as a largely peaceful rally eventually led to clashes between protesters and police, in which some demonstrators threw stones, bottles and fireworks as officers attempted to clear areas of the city.

Police officers face demonstrators in Leipzig (Robert Michael/dpa/AP)

Leipzig police chief Rene Demmler said on Sunday that 50 officers and an unknown number of protesters had been injured, according to German news agency dpa.

Authorities are investigating individuals for serious disturbance of the peace and attacking police. Around 30 people were arrested, Mr Demmler said, and another 40 to 50 were detained and released by Sunday afternoon.

German interior minister Nancy Faeser denounced some protesters’ violent actions and wished the injured officers a speedy recovery.

“Nothing justifies the senseless violence of left-wing extremist chaos and rioters,” she said. “Anyone who throws stones, bottles or incendiary devices at police officers must be held accountable.”

Protesters gather in Dresden (Robert Michael/dpa/AP)

Some politicians criticised the police approach to the protesters, saying it was unnecessarily aggressive.

Albrecht Pallas, with the centre-left Social Democrats in Saxony’s regional legislature, condemned the “provocative approach”, according to dpa, adding that the huge police presence and the response to smaller scuffles “had an escalating effect, which mostly affected uninvolved bystanders”.

The protests came after a Dresden state court convicted Lina E on Wednesday of membership in a criminal organisation and serious bodily harm. She was sentenced to five years and three months in prison.

Several hours later, the court said she had been released under unspecified conditions after having spent about two and half years in custody before the verdict.

The crowd gathers at Lene Voigt Park in Leipzig (Sebastian Willnow/dpa/AP)

Prosecutors accused the student of “militant extreme-left ideology” and conceiving the idea of attacks on far-right individuals in Leipzig and nearby towns.

Three men are alleged to have joined her by the end of 2019. The court in Dresden sentenced them to between 27 months and 39 months in prison.

The protests in Leipzig followed similar demonstrations there and in other cities around Germany, including Berlin, Bremen and Hamburg, in the days after the verdict.

Another protest, which has also been banned by the city, was announced for Sunday evening.

