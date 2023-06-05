Former PM Ardern made a dame in New Zealand honours list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Former PM Ardern made a dame in New Zealand honours list

By Press Association
FormerPrime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern (John Sibley/PA)
FormerPrime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern (John Sibley/PA)

Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern has been made a dame as part of the King’s Birthday Honours in New Zealand.

The 42-year-old, who stepped down as leader in January after five years in the role, has been made a Dame Grand Companion in the honours list.

She said she was in two minds about whether to accept the award because much of what she was being recognised for were collective experiences for all New Zealanders.

“For me this is about my family, my colleagues and all those who supported me to do that incredibly rewarding job,” she told 1News.

Royal visit to New Zealand – Day Three
Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern meets the then Prince of Wales on a royal visit to New Zealand (Victoria Jones/PA)

Her successor Chris Hipkins said she was being recognised for her service during “some of the greatest challenges our country has faced in modern times”.

“Leading New Zealand’s response to the 2019 terrorist attacks and to the Covid-19 pandemic represented periods of intense challenge for our 40th prime minister, during which time I saw firsthand that her commitment to New Zealand remained absolute,” he said in a statement.

Fifty-one Muslim worshippers were killed during Friday prayers in the 2019 attack at two Christchurch mosques by a white supremacist gunman.

Within weeks of the attack, Ms Ardern led major changes to New Zealand’s gun laws by banning assault weapons. More than 50,000 guns were handed over to police during a subsequent buyback scheme.

Having stepped down because she no longer had “enough in the tank”, she will join Harvard University later this year where she was appointed to dual fellowships, as well as taking on an unpaid role in the fight against online extremism.

In keeping with tradition, Queen Camilla has been appointed to the Order of New Zealand as part of the honours which were announced on Monday – a public holiday in New Zealand to mark the King’s official birthday.

And rugby coach Wayne Smith, who helped lead both men’s and women’s New Zealand rugby teams to World Cup victories, has been knighted.

