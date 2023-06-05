Kasatkina hits out at French Open crowd over booing after defeat to Svitolina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Kasatkina hits out at French Open crowd over booing after defeat to Svitolina

By Press Association
Daria Kasatkina was booed by the Roland Garros crowd (Christophe Ena/AP)
Daria Kasatkina was booed by the Roland Garros crowd (Christophe Ena/AP)

Daria Kasatkina has hit out at the French Open crowd after she was booed off court following her defeat by Elina Svitolina.

Knowing Ukrainian players’ stance of not shaking hands with Russian or Belarusian opponents at the end of matches, Kasatkina gave Svitolina a thumbs up, which was reciprocated, before walking to her chair.

Some of the fans on Suzanne Lenglen then responded by booing the Russian as she walked off court.

Kasatkina wrote on Twitter: “Leaving Paris with a very bitter feeling.

“All this days, after every match I’ve played in Paris I always appreciate and thanked the crowd for support and being there for the players. But yesterday I was booed for just being respectful on my opponent’s position not to shake hands.

“Me and Elina showed respect to each other after a tough match but leaving the court like that was the worse part of yesterday.

“Be better, love each other. Don’t spread hate. Try to make this world better. I will love RG no matter what, always and forever. See u next year.”

The world number nine has been the most outspoken Russian or Belarusian player against the invasion of Ukraine, provoking a strong negative reaction in her home country.

Kasatkina is also one of the few Russian athletes to have come out as gay and she earned praise from Svitolina, who said of her anti-war stance: “I’m really thankful for her position that she took.

“She’s a really brave person to say it publicly, that not so many players did.”

Known as one of the most uncompromising crowds in tennis, the spotlight has been on the Roland Garros patrons this year as sport has mixed with politics.

Svitolina and fellow Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk were also booed after not shaking hands, while Novak Djokovic hit out at fans who jeered him while he took a medical time-out.

Svitolina faced another Russian player in the third round, Anna Blinkova, and next she will take on Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka has been criticised by Ukrainian players for not speaking out strongly enough against the war and has refused to do press conferences after her last two matches following tense exchanges with a Ukrainian journalist over her previous support for Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]