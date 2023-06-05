OpenAI boss ‘heartened’ by desire of world leaders to contain risks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

OpenAI boss ‘heartened’ by desire of world leaders to contain risks

By Press Association
OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman has been meeting world leaders (Alastair Grant/AP)
OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman has been meeting world leaders (Alastair Grant/AP)

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said he was encouraged by a desire shown by world leaders to contain any risks posed by the artificial intelligence technology which his company and others are developing.

Mr Altman visited Tel Aviv, a tech powerhouse, as part of a world tour that has taken him to several European capitals.

Mr Altman’s tour is meant to promote his company, the maker of ChatGPT which has unleashed a frenzy around the globe.

“I am very heartened as I’ve been doing this trip around the world, getting to meet world leaders,” Mr Altman said during a meeting with Israel’s president Isaac Herzog.

Mr Altman said his discussions showed “the thoughtfulness” and “urgency” among world leaders over how to figure out how to “mitigate these very huge risks”.

The world tour comes after hundreds of scientists and tech industry leaders, including high-level executives at Microsoft and Google, issued a warning about the perils that artificial intelligence poses to humankind. Mr Altman was also a signatory.

Worries about artificial intelligence systems outsmarting humans and running wild have intensified with the rise of a new generation of highly capable AI chatbots.

Countries around the world are scrambling to come up with regulations for the developing technology, with the European Union blazing the trail with its AI Act expected to be approved later this year.

“With the great opportunities of this incredible technology, there are also many risks to humanity and to the independence of human beings in the future,” Mr Herzog told Mr Altman. “We have to make sure that this development is used for the wellness of humanity.”

Israel has emerged in recent years as a tech leader, with the industry producing some noteworthy technology used across the globe.

Among its more controversial exports has been Pegasus, a powerful and sophisticated spyware product by the Israeli company NSO, which critics say has been used by authoritarian countries to spy on activists and dissidents.

The Israeli military has begun using artificial intelligence for certain tasks, including crowd control procedures.

Mr Altman has met world leaders including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French president Emmanuel Macron, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez and German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Mr Altman tweeted that he heads to Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, India and South Korea this week.

