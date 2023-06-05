Former vice president Mike Pence to launch campaign for presidency in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former vice president Mike Pence to launch campaign for presidency in 2024

By Press Association
Mike Pence is to officially launch his campaign to run for president in 2024 (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Former US vice president Mike Pence is filing paperwork on Monday declaring his campaign for president in 2024, setting up a challenge to his former boss, Donald Trump, just two years after their time in the White House ended with an insurrection at the US Capitol and Mr Pence fleeing for his life.

Mr Pence, the nation’s 48th vice president, will formally launch his bid for the Republican nomination with a video and kick-off event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday, which is his 64th birthday, according to people familiar with his plans.

He was set to file papers making his candidacy official with the Federal Election Commission.

While Trump is currently leading the early fight for the nomination, with Florida governor Ron DeSantis polling consistently in second, Mr Pence’s supporters see a lane for a reliable conservative who espouses many of the previous administration’s policies but without the constant tumult.

Mike Pence aims to challenge for the Republican nomination for the presidency (AP Photo/Holly Ramer)

While he frequently lauds the accomplishments of the “Trump-Pence administration,” a Pence nomination in many ways would be a return to positions long associated with the Republican establishment but abandoned as Trump reshaped the party in his image.

Mr Pence has warned against the growing populist tide in the party, and advisers see him as the only traditional, Ronald Reagan-style conservative in the race.

A staunch opponent of abortion rights, Mr Pence supports a national ban on the procedure and has campaigned against transgender-affirming policies in schools.

He has argued that changes to social security and medicare, like raising the age for qualification, should be on the table to keep the programs solvent – which both Mr Trump and Mr DeSantis have opposed – and criticised Mr DeSantis for his escalating feud with Disney.

He also has said the US should offer more support to Ukraine against Russian aggression, while admonishing “Putin apologists” in the party unwilling to stand up to the Russian leader.

Mr Pence, who describes himself as “a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order”, has spent months laying the groundwork for an expected run, holding events in early voting states like Iowa, South Carolina and New Hampshire, visiting churches, delivering policy speeches and courting donors.

