Home Entertainment TV & Film

Wooden bar from classic comedy Cheers sells for £500,000 at auction

By Press Association
The bar used on the set of the television series Cheers went under the hammer at an auction in Dallas (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
The bar used on the set of the television series Cheers went under the hammer at an auction in Dallas (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The bar from the television series Cheers sold for 675,000 US dollars (£543,000) at auction, garnering the highest bid among the nearly 1,000 props, costumes and sets from classic TV shows offered up from a collection amassed by one man over more than three decades.

Heritage Auctions said that the items sold during its three-day event that wrapped up on Sunday in Dallas brought in over 5.0 million dollars (£4 million).

James Comisar has said that after his dream of creating a museum to house his collection failed to come together, it was time for the pieces to go to fans to enjoy.

The Riddler’s jacket and Batman and Robin’s costumes were among the items going under the hammer (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

“The auction’s success confirmed what I have always known: that television characters are cherished members of our extended family and that their stories and our own are inseparable,” Mr Comisar said in a news release from the auction house.

The Batman and Robin costumes worn by Adam West and Burt Ward in the 1960s television series went for 615,000 dollars (£495,000), while the set where Johnny Carson hosted guests on The Tonight Show went for 275,000 dollars (£221,000), Heritage Auctions said.

The set from All in the Family, which included Archie and Edith Bunker’s living and dining rooms and stairwell, sold for 125,000 dollars (£100,000), and the auction house said the same buyer also made the winning bid of 250,000 dollars (£201,000) for the chairs used by the TV couple in the show’s ninth season.

The Cheers bar top features the name ‘Kirstie’ carved by the actress Kirstie Alley (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The couple’s original two chairs from the show reside in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History.

Mr Comisar said that those thrift shop chairs were given to the museum when it was thought that the show would end after its eighth season but, when it continued for a ninth, replicas were made at great cost.

Those replicas, which were the chairs offered at auction, were then used in the show’s last season and in its continuation, Archie Bunker’s Place.

