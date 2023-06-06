Iran unveils ‘hypersonic missile able to beat air defences’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Iran unveils ‘hypersonic missile able to beat air defences’

By Press Association
Women look at the Fattah missile at a ceremony in Tehran, Iran (Hossein Zohrevand/Tasnim News Agency/AP)
Women look at the Fattah missile at a ceremony in Tehran, Iran (Hossein Zohrevand/Tasnim News Agency/AP)

Iran claims it has created a hypersonic missile capable of travelling at 15 times the speed of sound.

Tuesday’s announcement comes as tensions remain high with the United States over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Iran’s state television said the missile — called Fattah, or “Conqueror” in Farsi — has a range of up to 870 miles.

The report also claimed without evidence the missile can pass through any regional missile defence system.

Fattah missile is unveiled at a ceremony in Tehran
Fattah missile is unveiled at a ceremony in Tehran (Hossein Zohrevand/Tasnim News Agency/AP)

The TV broadcast what appeared to be a model of the missile being unveiled by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, a hardline paramilitary organisation in the Islamic Republic, before President Ebrahim Raisi.

The Guard already has a vast arsenal of ballistic missiles.

In November, General Amir Ali Hajizadeh of the Revolutionary Guard claimed Iran had created a hypersonic missile, without offering evidence to support it.

That claim came during the nationwide protests that followed the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country’s morality police.

Hypersonic weapons, which fly at speeds in excess of Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, could pose crucial challenges to missile defence systems because of their speed and manoeuvrability.

China is believed to be pursuing the weapons, as is America.

Russia claims to already be fielding the weapons and has said it used them on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]