Tottenham appoint Ange Postecoglou as head coach on four-year contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Tottenham appoint Ange Postecoglou as head coach on four-year contract

By Press Association
Ange Postecoglou is Tottenham’s new head coach (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ange Postecoglou is Tottenham’s new head coach (Steve Welsh/PA)

Tottenham have appointed former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as their head coach on a four-year deal.

The 57-year-old Australian, who won the domestic treble with Celtic this season, moves south to London to replace Antonio Conte.

Conte was sacked in late March, with Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason taking temporary charge.

Postecoglou will officially join Spurs on July 1.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said on the club’s website: “Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play.

“He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy – everything that is important to our club.

“We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead.”

Tottenham added Postecoglou’s backroom coaching staff would be confirmed “in due course”.

Postecoglou won five major trophies in his two seasons in charge of Celtic after replacing Neil Lennon in June 2021.

“I would like to sincerely thank everyone at the club for everything they have given me,” Postecoglou said in a statement on the Celtic website.

“In particular, (majority shareholder) Dermot (Desmond), (chairman) Peter (Lawwell) and (chief executive) Michael (Nicholson) and the Celtic board have shown me tremendous support in every aspect of my time at Celtic and I will forever be grateful for this.

“They brought me to the club and I have worked so closely and so well with them for the past two years, I will always have a special relationship with them.

“They wanted me to extend my time at Celtic and while I am so respectful and understanding of their position, a new opportunity has been presented to me and it is one which I wanted to explore.”

Former Australia head coach Postecoglou won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish League Cup in 2021-22 and Celtic successfully defended both titles this season before adding the Scottish Cup.

In his first season at Celtic Park, Postecoglou was tasked with regaining the league title from Rangers, who had halted Celtic’s bid for a historic 10 in a row, and did so after rebuilding an almost completely new side.

Celtic manager Angelos Postecoglou celebrates with the Scottish Cup trophy
Angelos Postecoglou guided Celtic to Scottish Cup success to complete a domestic treble (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Celtic is a phenomenal football club, and so much more – and I will forever be a supporter of this great institution. I wish everyone connected with Celtic nothing but continued success,” Postecoglou added.

Postecoglou, whose parents emigrated to Melbourne from Athens when he was five, won back-to-back A-League championships as manager of Brisbane Roar in 2012.

He had a spell in charge of Melbourne Victory before being appointed as Australia head coach in 2013. He guided the Socceroos to the 2014 and 2018 World Cup finals and also won the 2015 Asian Cup.

Postecoglou resigned as Australia’s head coach before Russia 2018 to take charge of Japanese side Yokohama and won the J-League title with them in 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]