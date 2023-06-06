Swedish royal family marks Sweden’s 500 years as independent country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swedish royal family marks Sweden’s 500 years as independent country

Press Association
Sweden’s King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia visit Strangnas (Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency/AP)
Sweden’s royal family has taken part in ceremonies marking 500 years since the Scandinavian country emerged as an independent nation.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia were first in the town of Strangnas, 37 miles west of the Swedish capital, Stockholm, where Gustav Vasa was elected king of Sweden in 1523.

His election ended the so-called Kalmar Union with Norway and Denmark, which had endured since the 14th century.

Sweden was eventually transformed from an elective monarchy into a hereditary monarchy, where the crown would be passed on from father to son.

On Tuesday morning, the royal couple and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson arrived at the Gothic-style cathedral, built between 1291 and 1340, which is in the heart of Strangnas, a quiet town with a population of about 13,000.

Sweden’s King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia visit Strangnas Cathedral
Sweden’s King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia visit Strangnas Cathedral (Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency/AP)

In Stockholm, Crown Princess Victoria appeared in national dress, and her husband, Prince Daniel, opened the gates of the palace with free entry to the castle and its museums as is customary on June 6, Sweden’s National Day.

In 1980, the order of succession changed, making Victoria, the oldest of King Carl XVI Gustaf’s three children, first in line to the throne.

To conclude the day, the monarch will ride from the royal palace in a horse-drawn carriage through part of Stockholm to Skansen, an open-air museum, showcasing the whole of Sweden with houses from every part of the country.

Carl Gustaf who ascended the throne on September 15 1973 and is the longest-reigning monarch in Swedish history, will give a speech there.

Later this year, the King, 77, will celebrate 50 years on the throne.

Sweden’s royal family is popular and the monarchy enjoys widespread support, despite the egalitarianism that otherwise characterises society in the Nordic country.

