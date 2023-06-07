Nato allies prepare air exercise over Europe in show of force to Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Nato allies prepare air exercise over Europe in show of force to Russia

By Press Association
United States Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann and US Air National Guard Director Lieutenant General Michael A Loh, (AP)
United States Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann and US Air National Guard Director Lieutenant General Michael A Loh, (AP)

Germany is preparing to host the biggest air deployment exercise in Nato’s history – a show of force intended to impress allies and potential adversaries such as Russia, officials said.

The Air Defender 23 exercise starting next week will see 10,000 participants and 250 aircraft from 25 nations respond to a simulated attack on a Nato member country.

The United States alone is sending 2,000 US Air National Guard personnel and about 100 aircraft to take part in the June 12-23 training manoeuvres.

US ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann said: “This is an exercise that would be absolutely impressive to anybody who’s watching, and we don’t make anybody watch it.

German air chief
German air force chief Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz (AP)

“It will demonstrate beyond a shadow of a doubt the agility and the swiftness of our allied force in Nato as a first responder,” she told reporters in Berlin.

“I would be pretty surprised if any world leader was not taking note of what this shows in terms of the spirit of this alliance, which means the strength of this alliance.

“And that includes Mr Putin,” she added, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While the drill has been planned for several years, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has jolted Nato into preparing in earnest for the possibility of an attack on its territory.

Sweden, which is hoping to join the alliance, and Japan are also taking part in the exercise.

Lt Gen Ingo Gerhartz of the German air force, which is coordinating the exercise, said: “We are showing that Nato territory is our red line, that we are prepared to defend every centimetre of this territory.

Amy Gutmann
US ambassador Amy Gutmann (AP)

“But we won’t, for example, conduct any flights toward Kalinigrad. So this is intended to be defensive.”

Kalinigrad is a Russian exclave located on the Baltic Sea between Poland and Lithuania.

Lt Gen Michael A Loh, director of the US Air National Guard, said the exercise goes beyond deterrence.

“It’s about the readiness of our force. It’s about coordination, not just within NATO, but with our other allies and partners outside of Nato,” he said.

Lt Gen Loh said the exercise would be an opportunity for younger US airmen, many of whom mainly have experience serving in the Middle East, to build relationships with allies in Europe and prepare for a different military scenario.

“So this is about now establishing what it means to go against a great power, in a great power competition,” he said.

Authorities have said the drill will cause some disruption to civilian flights in Europe during the period.

