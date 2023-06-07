Ukraine appoint former Tottenham and West Ham striker Serhiy Rebrov as new boss By Press Association June 7 2023, 11.43am Share Ukraine appoint former Tottenham and West Ham striker Serhiy Rebrov as new boss Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/world/5816995/ukraine-appoint-former-tottenham-and-west-ham-striker-serhiy-rebrov-as-new-boss/ Copy Link Serhiy Rebrov has taken charge of the Ukraine national team (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Serhiy Rebrov, the former Tottenham and West Ham striker, has been appointed as head coach of Ukraine. The 49-year-old has enjoyed a varied managerial career, with spells in charge of Dinamo Kyiv, Al-Ahli, Ferencvaros and most recently Al-Ain. Former Ukraine striker Rebrov, who won 75 caps as a player, has now taken the reins of his national team on a deal until 2026. Ukrainian Football Association chief Andriy Pavelko said: “This is a long-awaited event. A new stage in the history of Ukrainian football. Serhiy Rebrov was Ferencvaros manager from 2018 to 2021 (Andrew Milligan/PA) “A special moment, since the new page will be written during martial law, in a special period for our country.” Rebrov takes charge of a Ukraine side looking to kickstart their Euro 2024 qualification hopes having lost their opener against England in March. Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored in a 2-0 win at Wembley, where the visitors were managed by interim boss Ruslan Rotan. Rebrov’s first game will be at North Macedonia next Friday, before playing Malta three days later – a match that will be hosted in Trnava, Slovakia due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Pavelko added: “We will expect from our national team, a game that will please Ukrainian fans.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close