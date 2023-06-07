Indonesia to deport Australian surfer jailed for drunken rampage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Indonesia to deport Australian surfer jailed for drunken rampage

By Press Association
Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones from Queensland (AP)
Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones from Queensland (AP)

An Australian surfer who was jailed for attacking several people while drunk and naked in Indonesia’s Aceh province will be deported to his home country after agreeing to apologise and pay compensation, officials have said.

Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones, 23, from Queensland, was detained in April on Simeulue Island, a surf resort in the conservative West Aceh regency, after police accused him of going on a drunken rampage that left a fisherman with serious injuries.

Risby-Jones walked free on Tuesday after he went through a restorative justice process by offering to apologise for the attack and pay compensation to the fisherman’s family to avoid going to court to face a possible charge of assault that could have landed him in prison for up to five years, an immigration official said.

Indonesia Australia Surfer
Risby-Jones was jailed for attacking several people while drunk and naked in Indonesia’s Aceh province (AP)

Authorities declined to disclose the compensation amount the two sides agreed on, but local and Australian media said Risby-Jones paid about 250 million rupiah (around £13,500) to the family as well as full hospital fees for the injured fisherman.

The man underwent surgery in Banda Aceh, the provincial capital, for broken bones and a serious infection in his legs.

Risby-Jones was taken from Simeulue Island to Meulaboh by ferry late on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear at the Meulaboh immigration office on Wednesday to sign paperwork before heading back to Australia.

Footage of his release on Tuesday showed Risby-Jones wearing a dark blue T-shirt and a detainee’s red vest as he was escorted by officers to a bus after hugging and saying goodbye to several prison wardens.

“It’s been a long time coming and I’m feeling amazing and super happy and grateful,” he said. “Everyone has been very nice and accommodated me well, thank you.”

Indonesia Australia Surfer
Risby-Jones agreed to apologise and pay compensation (AP)

Immigration authorities have been coordinating with Australian diplomats on his deportation.

Risby-Jones will stay at an immigration detention facility until his documents and plane tickets are ready, officials said.

Violent acts by foreigners are very rare in Aceh, the only province in Muslim-majority Indonesia that practices Shariah, a concession made by the central government in 2001 as part of efforts to end a decades-long war for independence.

Risby-Jones is the first foreigner to successfully resolve a case through restorative justice in the province.

