Sheikh Jassim wants answer by Friday after submitting final bid for Man Utd

By Press Association
Sheikh Jassim has submitted a fifth and final bid for Manchester United (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sheikh Jassim has submitted a fifth and final bid for Manchester United (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sheikh Jassim has submitted an improved fifth and final bid for Manchester United – and wants an answer by Friday, the PA news agency understands.

The club announced in November that the board was exploring strategic alternatives to enhance the club’s growth, with a full sale one option being considered.

Current owners, the Glazer family, are said to value United at £6billion and the Raine Group was brought in to oversee the process.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani file photo
Sheikh Jassim has made a fifth and final bid for Manchester United (Credit Suisse)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim both publicly confirmed initial offers after the February 17 soft deadline for expressions of interest, then another by the second deadline of March 22.

That was eventually extended by a few days and Raine asked interested parties for their third and final bids on April 28.

Talk has increased over the subsequent 40 days that Ratcliffe and INEOS have emerged as favourites to take over at United, despite Sheikh Jassim placing a fourth bid last month.

Now the PA news agency understands the Qataris this week lodged a fifth and final bid, along with sending a warning that patience is wearing thin.

The fifth offer remains for 100 per cent of the club and Sheikh Jassim’s bid team have set Friday as a deadline to make headway in discussions.

While Sheikh Jassim’s offer is understood to remain after that point, the end of the week would mark the end of their ongoing engagement in the process.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe file photo
Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are thought to be favourites (Peter Byrne/PA)

This is a crunch period on and off the field for United, who won the Carabao Cup, finished third in the Premier League and lost Saturday’s FA Cup final in Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge.

Co-owner Avram Glazer was at Wembley for Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City and ignored questions about the takeover as he left through the interview area.

Asked about the potential takeover and summer improvements, United boss Ten Hag said: “I think in this moment I don’t want to discuss that.

“It’s about finalising the season. We have to be quiet, analyse the season, go into the depth, then set the right conclusions and then take action. It’s about that.

“Of course, during the season you continually make your considerations and already some actions are into process.

“But, yeah, now the season is finished and the conclusion all over is we played a brilliant season.”

