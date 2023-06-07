CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chris Licht is out after a year as chief executive at CNN, following a series of mis-steps and plunging ratings.

David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros Discovery, announced the leadership change on CNN’s morning editorial call on Wednesday.

Mr Zaslav has appointed a four-person leadership team to lead the network in the interim.

Mr Licht replaced Jeff Zucker as CNN’s chief executive last year, with a mandate to move the network more toward the political centre.