Most difficult year of my life – Alexander Zverev makes French Open semis again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Most difficult year of my life – Alexander Zverev makes French Open semis again

By Press Association
Alexander Zverev roars after beating Tomas Etcheverry (Christophe Ena/AP)
Alexander Zverev roars after beating Tomas Etcheverry (Christophe Ena/AP)

Alexander Zverev battled his way back into the French Open semi-finals a year after suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

The German left Philippe Chatrier in a wheelchair 12 months ago after being forced to retire during a compelling last-four clash with Rafael Nadal.

Zverev had struggled since returning to the tour in January but has buried his demons on the Parisian clay and fought for three hours and 22 minutes to make it past surprise package Tomas Etcheverry 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4.

“That was the most difficult year of my life,” he said.

“I love tennis with all my heart. I’m so happy to be back at this stage, I’m so happy to be able to play for a Roland Garros final again. I can’t be happier.”

Argentinian Etcheverry, 23, did himself huge credit in the biggest match of his career, wowing the Philippe Chatrier crowd with thumping winners and fighting to the end.

But it was Zverev who was just the stronger in the big moments, saving six of the nine break points he faced to make it to the last four here for the third year in a row.

Zverev said of his opponent: “He’s playing incredible tennis, he reminds me a lot of (Juan Martin) Del Potro, the way he hits his forehand especially. If he continues playing like this he’s going in the quarter-finals here a lot more often for sure and I think he can be top 10.

“I just had to remember that I have a pair of balls that I can use. I hope, I think I deserved to win. I’m just happy to be through.”

In the last four, Zverev will meet last year’s runner-up Casper Ruud, who quelled a Holger Rune fightback to win 6-1 6-2 3-6 6-3.

This was a rematch of a night-session clash last year that descended into acrimony, with Rune accusing his fellow Scandinavian of celebrating in his face, a claim the Norwegian denied.

Rune ended a four-match losing streak against Ruud in Rome last month and the 20-year-old arrived in Paris as one of the hot tips to challenge for the title.

Casper Ruud clenches his fist
Casper Ruud clenches his fist (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

But a long five-setter against Francisco Cerundolo in the previous round appeared to have taken it out of him and he did not get going until the end of the second set.

The opener was a horror show from the young Dane, who made 18 unforced errors, including five double faults, in just seven games.

He gradually began to find his feet and by the beginning of the third set was showing some of the spectacular shots that make him such an exciting talent.

The only minor flash-point came in the opening game of that set when Ruud tried to whip up the crowd straight after Rune had done the same thing.

Holger Rune whips up the crowd
Holger Rune whips up the crowd (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

The night session fans were firmly behind the sixth seed as they willed a contest to break out and it did, with Rune breaking to lead 2-0 and holding his advantage to force a fourth.

Ruud has the experience of having reached two slam finals, though, losing here to Rafael Nadal and then in New York to Carlos Alcaraz last year, and he wrestled back control in the fourth, clinching his fifth match point after two hours and 44 minutes.

It has been a difficult season for the 24-year-old but being back on his favoured clay has allowed him to rediscover his confidence.

He said: “I’m very relieved. I came into this match just trying to play without pressure but it’s not easy, obviously. Luckily for me the first two sets he wasn’t feeling it too well. He came back and in the fourth set I was just lucky to get that one break.

“He was hungry to get to his first semi-final and I was hungry to get back to the semi-finals again. I feel like my game is improving match by match. Playing Sascha (Zverev), it’s so great to see him back in the semi-finals. I think it’s going to be a great match.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]