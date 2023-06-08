Bob’s Burgers, Arrested Development and Anchorman actor held over Capitol riot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bob’s Burgers, Arrested Development and Anchorman actor held over Capitol riot

By Press Association
Bob’s Burgers actor Jay Johnston is accused of joining a mob of Donald Trump supporters who confronted police officers during the US Capitol riot, court records show (US Justice Department/AP)
Bob’s Burgers actor Jay Johnston is accused of joining a mob of Donald Trump supporters who confronted police officers during the US Capitol riot, court records show (US Justice Department/AP)

Bob’s Burgers actor Jay Johnston is accused of joining a mob of Donald Trump supporters who confronted police officers during the US Capitol riot, court records show.

Charges levelled at the 54-year-old, who voiced the cartoon comedy show’s character Jimmy Pesto, include civil disorder.

A magistrate released the actor on a 25,000-dollar (£20,087) bond after an initial court appearance in California.

Video footage caught Johnston pushing against police and helping rioters who attacked officers guarding an entrance to the Capitol in a tunnel on the Lower West Terrace, an FBI agent’s affidavit says.

Johnston held a stolen police shield over his head and passed it to other rioters during the attack on January 6 2021, the affidavit adds.

He “was close to the entrance of the tunnel, turned back and signalled for other rioters to come towards the entrance”, the agent wrote.

Johnston was “banned” from Bob’s Burgers after the January 6 attack, The Daily Beast reported in December 2021.

He also appeared on Mr Show With Bob And David, and HBO sketch comedy series starring Bob Odenkirk and David Cross.

His credits also include minor parts on the television show Arrested Development and in the film Anchorman, which stars Will Ferrell.

United Airlines records show Johnston booked a round-trip flight from Los Angeles to Washington, DC, departing on January 4 2021 and returning a day after the riot, according to the FBI.

Thousands of people stormed the Capitol on January 6 after attending then-US president Donald Trump’s Stop The Steal rally.

While the mob attacked police in the tunnel with pepper spray and other weapons, Johnston helped other rioters near the tunnel pour water on their faces and then joined in pushing against the line of officers, the FBI says.

“The rioters co-ordinated the timing of the pushes by yelling ‘Heave! Ho!’” the affidavit says.

Three current or former associates of Johnston identified him as a riot suspect from photographs the FBI published online, according to the agent.

The FBI said one of those associates provided investigators with a text message in which Johnston acknowledged being at the Capitol on January 6.

“The news has presented it as an attack. It actually wasn’t. Thought it kind of turned into that. It was a mess. Got maced and tear gassed and I found it quite untastic,” Johnston wrote, according to the FBI.

More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes for their conduct at the Capitol on January 6.

More than 500 of them have been sentenced, with more than half jailed for terms ranging from seven days to 18 years, according to a review of court records.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]