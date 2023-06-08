‘Very young children fighting for life’ after knife attack at French playground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

‘Very young children fighting for life’ after knife attack at French playground

By Press Association
Soldiers patrol after a knife attack in Annecy (Florent Pecchio/L’Essor Savoyard/AP)
A suspected knifeman has been arrested after several very young children – including one in a pushchair – were stabbed in a lakeside park in the French Alps.

Adults were also attacked in the town of Annecy on Thursday.

At least two children and one adult have been left with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian asylum-seeker, police said.

One of the injured children is British, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

He said: “Our thoughts are with the victims and the families and we stand ready to support the French authorities in whichever way we can.

Mr Cleverly said he was “also aware that one of the people, one of the children injured, was a British national”.

Police officers investigate at the scene
“We have already deployed British consular officials who are travelling to the area to make themselves available to support the family,” he said.

“And of course we stand in strong solidarity with the people of France at this terrible time.”

Video on social media appeared to show the attack in a children’s play park.

Footage showed a man in dark glasses and with a blue scarf covering his head brandishing a blade as people screamed for help.

Security forces gather in the playground
He appeared to shout “on name of Jesus Christ” as he waved his knife in the air while people around could be heard yelling: “Police! Police!”

He slashed at a man carrying rucksacks who tried to approach him, seemingly trying to stop the attack.

Inside the enclosed play area, a panicked woman frantically pushed a pushchair as the attacker approached, shouting for help and ramming the pushchair into the park’s barriers in her terror.

She tried to fend off the attacker but could not stop him from leaning over the pushchair and stabbing downwards repeatedly.

CORRECTION France Knife Attack
The shrill cries of a child followed.

The man strolled almost casually out of the park, letting himself out through a gate, with the man carrying two rucksacks still chasing after him.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the attack as one of “absolute cowardice”.

Members of the National Assembly stand and applaud to pay homage to child victims of the knife attack
Of the victims, he said “children and an adult are between life and death”.

“The nation is in shock,” he tweeted.

Local police said the four child victims are all under the age of five.

National police said two of the children, both about three, suffered life-threatening injuries, as did one adult.

A medical helicopter is seen after the attack
A witness who spoke to French broadcaster BFMTV said he saw the attacker jumping on an elderly man and stabbing him repeatedly.

The witness said he shouted at police to act.

“I screamed, screamed at them to intervene,” he said.

An ice cream seller who works in the waterside park said he had seen the alleged attacker there several days earlier, looking out at the lake ringed by mountains.

Local police said a second adult was hurt and was being treated with the others in hospital.

They gave no other details about the victim and the discrepancy in the number of adult victims was not immediately explained.

A police officer diverts cyclists after the attack
Local politician Antoine Armand told BFMTV from the National Assembly building in Paris the victims include “very young” children who were “savagely attacked”.

The attack happened near a primary school, he said.

In Paris, politicians interrupted a debate to hold a moment of silence for the victims.

Assembly president Yael Braun-Pivet said: “There are some very young children who are in critical condition and I invite you to respect a minute of silence for them, for their families, and so that, we hope, the consequences of this very grave attack do not lead to the nation grieving.”

