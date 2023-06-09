Erdogan appoints former US executive to head Turkey’s central bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erdogan appoints former US executive to head Turkey’s central bank

By Press Association
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed a new central bank chief (Ali Unal/AP)
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed a former US-based executive to head Turkey’s central bank in another sign that his administration might pursue more conventional economic policies.

Mr Erdogan named Hafize Gaye Erkan, a former co-chief executive officer of the First Republic Bank, as governor.

The Princeton-educated 41-year-old becomes the Turkish central bank’s first female governor.

Mr Erdogan won a third presidential term in elections last month as the country grapples with a cost-of-living crisis fuelled by inflation that peaked at a staggering 85% in October.

Turkey Election
Mehmet Simsek is Turkey’s new treasury and finance minister (Yavuz Ozden/dia images via AP)

Critics blame the turmoil on Mr Erdogan’s policy of lowering interest rates to promote growth. The approach runs contrary to conventional economic thinking that calls for rate increases to combat inflation.

On Saturday, Mr Erdogan reappointed Mehmet Simsek, a former banker, finance minister and deputy prime minister, to the post of finance and treasury ministry. He returned to the Cabinet after a five-year break from politics.

Mr Simsek and Ms Erkan’s appointments are seen as an indication that Mr Erdogan may abandon policies that many economists have branded as “unorthodox”.

Ms Erkan was a managing director at the Goldman Sachs investment banking company and worked at the now-failed San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, holding the post of co-CEO for six months in 2021.

She replaces Sahap Kavcioglu who oversaw a series of rate cuts since 2021.

Mr Kavcioglu has been moved to head the country’s banking watchdog, BBDK.

