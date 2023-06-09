Pope ‘sitting up, working from an armchair’ after abdominal op By Press Association June 9 2023, 12.13pm Share Pope ‘sitting up, working from an armchair’ after abdominal op Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/world/5825383/pope-sitting-up-working-from-an-armchair-after-abdominal-op/ Copy Link The Pope (AP) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up The Pope is “progressively improving” and sitting in an armchair working following surgery to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall, the Vatican said. After a restful night, Francis had breakfast and read the newspapers from his armchair, spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement. He quoted doctors as saying Francis’ condition was “progressively improving and the post-operative course is smooth”. Candles with the image of Pope Francis are left at the entrance of the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic in Rome (AP) The 86-year-old pope was admitted to the Gemelli hospital on Wednesday for his second major abdominal operation in two years, following a 2021 procedure to remove part of his colon. During the procedure, doctors removed adhesions, or internal scarring, on the intestine that had caused a partial blockage. They also repaired a hernia that had formed over a previous scar, placing a prosthetic mesh in the abdominal wall. Francis is expected to remain at Gemelli for several days. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close