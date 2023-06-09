Israeli soldiers fire tear gas at protesters near Lebanese border

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Israeli soldiers fire tear gas at protesters near Lebanese border

By Press Association
Israeli troops fire tear gas at protesters on the outskirts of the Lebanese border village of Kfar Chouba (Mohammad Zaatari/AP)
Israeli troops fire tear gas at protesters on the outskirts of the Lebanese border village of Kfar Chouba (Mohammad Zaatari/AP)

Israeli soldiers have fired tear gas to disperse scores of protesters who pelted troops with stones along the border with Lebanon, leaving some demonstrators and troops suffering breathing problems.

The tension on the edge of the Lebanese border village of Kfar Chouba began earlier this week over the Israeli military digging in an area that Lebanon claims.

On Wednesday, a Lebanese villager tried to stop an Israeli bulldozer from digging a trench along the border.

When the villager’s legs were covered with sand as the bulldozer moved ahead, UN peacekeepers jumped in and convinced the driver to move back. Videos of the elderly man with his legs stuck in the sand went viral on social media.

Lebanon Israel
A Lebanese protester throws stones at Israeli troops on the outskirts of the Lebanese village of Kfar Chouba (Mohammad Zaatari/AP)

Israel ended an 18-year occupation of southern Lebanon when its troops withdrew from the area in May 2000.

Friday’s protest took place on the edge of Kfar Chouba hills, which Beirut says is Lebanese land occupied by Israel. Kfar Chouba hills and the nearby Chebaa Farms were areas captured by Israel during the 1967 Middle East War and claimed by Lebanon.

Some of the protesters tried to break through a fence in the rugged area overlooked by an Israeli military post. Israeli forces fired tear gas to disperse them while Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers later moved in and pushed the protesters back.

“Do not cross the blue line,” read a banner carried by a UN peacekeeper in Arabic, English and French, referring to the border drawn after Israel’s withdrawal in 2000.

Israeli troops and several vehicles, including a heavily armoured Merkava tank, were seen in the area.

Lebanese troops were on alert in the area and reinforcements were brought in.

In a statement, the Israeli military said protesters tried to damage a border barrier and threw stones at Israeli soldiers in the area.

Lebanon Israel
Lebanese soldiers carry weapons amid tensions on Lebanon’s southern border with Israel (Mohammad Zaatari/AP)

The military said forces responded with “riot dispersal means” which typically means tear gas or stun grenades. The military said it “would not allow any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty”.

Andrea Tenenti, a spokesman for the UN peacekeeping force for known as Unifil, said peacekeepers are on the ground working to decrease tension in the area.

“We have urged the parties to utilise our coordination mechanisms effectively to prevent misunderstandings, violations, and contribute to the preservation of stability in the area,” Mr Tenenti said.

“We call upon both sides to exercise restraint and avoid actions along the blue line that may escalate tensions,” he told The Associated Press.

The protesters later held Friday prayers in the area and then tried to sneak in again, leading to more tear gas fire.

Friday’s tension came a day after the head of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, Major General Aroldo Lazaro, chaired a meeting with senior Lebanese and Israeli officers at the UN headquarters along the border. The general appealed for restraint along the border and work on reducing tensions.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been relatively calm since Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war in 2006.

However in April, Israel launched rare air strikes on southern Lebanon after militants fired nearly three dozen rockets from Lebanon at Israel, wounding two people and causing some property damage.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]