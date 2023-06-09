Man pleads guilty over fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man pleads guilty over fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis

By Press Association
Young Dolph (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File)
Young Dolph (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File)

A man has pleaded guilty to helping two other men charged with fatally shooting rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a Memphis bakery.

Jermarcus Johnson, 26, from Tennessee, pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact. Judge Lee Coffee approved a plea deal with prosecutors, allowing him to avoid trial.

Johnson acknowledged helping the two alleged gunmen communicate after the killing while they were on the run from authorities and helped one of them communicate with his probation officer after the killing.

During questioning by prosecutor Paul Hagerman, Johnson acknowledged taking possession of a car from shooting suspect Justin Johnson, his half brother.

Jermarcus Johnson also identified a photo in which Justin Johnson was wearing the same clothing as one of the two men accused of gunning down Young Dolph the day the rapper was killed.

Rapper Killed Young Dolph
Jermarcus Johnson at Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis (Chris Day/Commercial Appeal/AP)

Mr Hagerman said Johnson had no role in the actual killing.

Johnson was one of four men charged in a conspiracy indictment stemming from the November 2021 killing of Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr.

Johnson is the first person to plead guilty or be convicted over the shooting, which rattled Memphis and shook the entertainment world.

The 36-year-old rapper, label owner and producer was buying cookies at a bakery near his boyhood home in Memphis when he was shot by two men, authorities said.

Johnson was initially charged with the more serious offence of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for helping Justin Johnson hide and escape afterwards, the indictment said.

Jermarcus Johnson helped Justin Johnson communicate with the other suspect, Cornelius Smith, while also facilitating payments to Smith for the killing, the indictment said.

Justin Johnson and Smith have pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder. The fourth man accused in the indictment, Hernandez Govan, has also pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Govan is accused of arranging the killing.

Rapper Killed Young Dolph
Assistant district attorney Paul Hagerman questions Jermarcus Johnson (Chris Day/Commercial Appeal/AP)

A motive for the killing has not been disclosed.

Young Dolph was known in Memphis for his charitable works and his success as an independent musical artist and businessman. When he was killed, he was in the city to visit a sick relative and hand out Thanksgiving turkeys at a church.

After his death, Memphis named a street after him and the Memphis Grizzlies basketball team honoured him during a game. Murals of the rapper have been painted around the city and a pop-up museum featuring him was opened earlier this year.

The bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Cookies, became an impromptu memorial site for the rapper. It was closed for months after the shooting, but has since reopened.

Justin Johnson and Smith are being held in jail. Govan was given a 90,000-dollar bond based on safety and health issues and he is under house arrest.

Judge Coffee said Jermarcus Johnson could be called as a witness at a future trial in the killing.

Johnson will be sentenced at a later date and faces six to 12 years in prison.

