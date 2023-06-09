Trump ‘described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified military map’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Trump ‘described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified military map’

By Press Association
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Donald Trump (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Donald Trump described a Pentagon “plan of attack” and shared a classified map related to a military operation, according to a sweeping 37-count felony indictment related to the mishandling of classified documents which could reshape the 2024 presidential race.

The indictment paints a damning portrait of Trump’s treatment of sensitive information, accusing him of wilfully defying Justice Department demands to return documents he had taken from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago and enlisting aides in his efforts to hide the records and telling his lawyers he wanted to defy a subpoena for the materials stored at his Florida estate.

“I don’t want anybody looking through my boxes,” one of Trump’s lawyers described the former president saying, according to the indictment.

Trump Classified Documents
Boxes of records in a storage room at Mar-a-Lago (Justice Department/AP)

He also asked if it would be better “if we just told them we don’t have anything here”.

The newly unsealed indictment is built on Trump’s own words and actions as recounted to prosecutors by lawyers, close aides and other witnesses.

Totalling nearly 50 pages, the detailed charging document — with allegations that Trump not only intentionally possessed classified documents but also boastfully showed them off to visitors — is likely to be harder for fellow Republicans to attack than an earlier New York case criticised by some analysts as weak.

The indictment includes 37 counts, including wilful retention of national defence information, obstruction and false statements, that taken together could result in a years-long prison sentence.

Trump is due to make his first court appearance on Tuesday in federal court in Miami, where the case was filed.

Trump Classified Documents
Documents spilling on to the floor at Trump’s Florida estate (Justice Department/AP)

He was charged alongside Walt Nauta, an aide and close adviser who prosecutors say brought boxes from a storage room to Trump’s residence for him to review and later lied to investigators about the movement.

A photograph included in the indictment shows several dozen file boxes stacked in a storage area.

The case adds to deepening legal jeopardy for Trump, who has already been indicted in New York and faces additional investigations in Washington and Atlanta that also could lead to criminal charges.

Legal experts — as well as Trump’s own aides — had long seen the Mar-a-Lago probe as the most perilous threat and the one most ripe for prosecution.

Campaign aides had been bracing for the fallout since Trump’s lawyers were notified that he was the target of the investigation, assuming it was not a matter of if charges would be brought, but when.

Trump Classified Documents
Boxes stored on the stage in a ballroom (Justice Department/AP)

Enumerating the defence and foreign intelligence-related information included in the documents, prosecutors wrote that their “unauthorised disclosure… could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods”.

Noting the “tens of thousands of members and guests” who visited the “active social club” of Mar-a-Lago between the end of Trump’s presidency in January 2021 until the August 2022 search, prosecutors said Trump had “nevertheless” stored the documents there, “including in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, and office space, his bedroom, and a storage room”.

The indictment claims that, for a two-month period, some of Trump’s boxes were stored in one of Mar-a-Lago’s gilded ballrooms. A picture included in the indictment shows boxes stacked in rows on the ballroom’s stage.

Photographs also show boxes spilled over in a storage room, including a document marked “SECRET/REL TO USA, FVEY”, which means information releasable only to members of the intelligence alliance of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US.

Jack Smith, the Justice Department special counsel who filed the charges, said the country has “one set of laws” and they apply to everyone, adding that prosecutors will seek a speedy trial.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]