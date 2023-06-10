Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa volcano spews ash and lava in new eruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa volcano spews ash and lava in new eruption

By Press Association
Anak Krakatoa releases volcanic materials into the air (PVMBG via AP)
Anak Krakatoa releases volcanic materials into the air (PVMBG via AP)

Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa volcano has erupted, spewing ash as high as two miles into the air, officials said.

The volcano island located in Indonesia’s Sunda Strait between the main Java and Sumatra islands has erupted at least seven times since Friday, Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre said.

It is the longest eruption since the explosive collapse of the mountain caused a deadly tsunami in 2018 along the coasts of Java and Sumatra, the centre said.

There were no casualties reported in the latest eruption and no evacuation order was issued. The nearest settlement is more than 10 miles away.

The centre’s cameras showed lava flares and the volcano continuously erupting until Saturday morning.

The second-highest alert on a scale of four has remained in place since 2018.

In May, authorities warned residents and tourists to stay at least three miles from the crater. Until then, people used to trek to the top to observe the natural spectacle.

Scientists at the centre said that since the 2018 eruption and collapse, Anak Krakatoa island is now only about a quarter of its original size.

A 2019 study by the centre shed light on the power of the tsunami that crashed into more than 186 miles of coastline in Sumatra and Java. More than 430 people died in the waves that were 6.6ft or higher and 40,000 were displaced.

The centre said that the peak of the crater is 520ft high, compared to 1,108ft before the December 2018 eruption.

Anak Krakatoa, which means “child of Kratakoa”, first emerged following the massive eruption at Krakatoa in 1883, which triggered a period of global cooling.

