Montenegro holds election which could determine EU path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Montenegro holds election which could determine EU path

By Press Association
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Montenegro’s capital Podgorica (Risto Bozovic/AP)
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Montenegro’s capital Podgorica (Risto Bozovic/AP)

Montenegro is holding an early parliamentary election in a vote that could put an end to deep political divisions and years of instability that have hampered its route to joining the European Union.

Some 542,000 voters are eligible to choose among 15 parties and coalitions fielding candidates, ranging from groups that are staunchly pro-Western to ones that are pro-Serbian and pro-Russian.

Unlike in previous elections, when the focal point of campaigning was whether the country should be leaning towards the EU or closer to Russia and Serbia, the economy and living standards dominate the issues this time.

As she cast her ballot in the capital Podgorica, voter Tanja Bojovic, 38, said: “Finally, we are deciding on the quality of life, rather than on the East or West. I expect the victory of those who will lead us to a better life.”

Election billboard
Europe Now, led by Milojko Spajic, is expected to win the most votes – but not enough to govern alone (Risto Bozovic/AP)

The election is Montenegro’s first in more than 30 years that does not feature Milo Djukanovic, who served almost continuously as the country’s prime minister or president since 2001. He lost a presidential election in April and has now taken a back seat in national politics.

Polls and analysts predict Europe Now, a newly formed centrist movement, is most likely to win the most votes – but not enough seats in the 81-seat parliament to form a new government on its own.

The Democratic Party of Socialists, the party formerly led by Mr Djukanovic, experienced a decline in popularity after three decades of dominance but its new leadership is now looking for a chance to make a comeback.

Also running are candidates from the pro-Serb and pro-Russian Democratic Front, a party considered likely to emerge as a kingmaker in the formation of a future coalition government.

Election billboard
A woman walks past a pre-election billboard promoting the pro-Serbian and Russian coalition For the Future of Montenegro (Risto Bozovic/AP)

Mr Djukanovic led Montenegro to independence from Serbia in 2006 and defied Russia to join Nato in 2017.

But an alliance dominated by parties seeking closer ties with Serbia and Russia ousted the Democratic Party of Socialists from power in the previous parliamentary elections, held in 2020.

The new ruling alliance, however, soon plunged into disarray, which stalled Montenegro’s path towards the EU and created a political deadlock.

The government fell in a no-confidence vote last year but remained in office for months because of the stalemate.

Montenegro, a picturesque Adriatic Sea country of about 620,000 people, was once viewed as the country first in line to join the EU from the Western Balkans.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]