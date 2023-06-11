Manchester City’s Champions League celebrations in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Manchester City’s Champions League celebrations in pictures

By Press Association
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan lifts the Champions League trophy (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan lifts the Champions League trophy (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win the Champions League and complete the treble at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Rodri scored the second-half winner for Pep Guardiola’s side to add to their success in the Premier League and FA Cup.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best images from the celebrations in Turkey and at home.

Treble winners

Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League – Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan lifts the Champions League trophy following the victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul to complete the treble after clinching the Premier League and FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Sealed with a kiss

Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League – Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
John Stones celebrates after putting in a terrific performance against Inter. Rodri was given man of the match but Englishman Stones ran him close (Martin Rickett/PA)

All smiles

Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League – Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Gundogan was in demand as fans tried to get selfies with the City skipper during the celebrations (Martin Rickett/PA)

Party time for Haaland

Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League – Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Erling Haaland brought the curtain down on his remarkable 52-goal season for City with a Champions League triumph and the Norwegian was enjoying the celebrations (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League – Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Hot-shot Haaland was flying the flag for Norway as well as City after the full-time whistle blew at the Ataturk Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

Family affair

Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League – Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke celebrate with the trophy (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League – Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Nathan Ake and Kaylee Ramman pose with the trophy (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League – Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
City playmaker Bernardo Silva and Ines Tomaz were all smiles as they posed with the trophy (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League – Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Haaland and Isabel Johansen get their hands on the prize (Nick Potts/PA)

Safe hands

Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League – Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Goalkeeper Ederson played his part with a couple of late stops as City protected their lead and he had a tight grip on the trophy during the post-match party (Martin Rickett/PA)

The boss

Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League – Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
City manager Pep Guardiola lifted the trophy for the fourth time, having won it twice as a manager for Barcelona and once when he played for them (Martin Rickett/PA)

The fans

Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League Final Screening – Saturday June 10th
Some Manchester City supporters back home took the party to the Etihad Stadium and were celebrating there after victory in Turkey (Simon Marper/PA)
Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League Final Screening – Saturday June 10th
Others watched the final at the Depot Mayfield in Manchester (Nigel French/PA)
Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League Final Screening – Saturday June 10th
City fans at the Depot Mayfield went bananas at the full-time whistle (Nigel French/PA)
Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League Final Screening – Saturday June 10th
It was also lively at the Love Factory in Manchester where City fans watched their team see off Inter to complete the treble (Simon Marper/PA)
Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Man City fans were celebrating into the night in central Istanbul after watching their side win the trophy they had been craving (James Manning/PA)
Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
City fans without tickets filled the bars of Istanbul to watch their team beat the Serie A outfit (James Manning/PA)

Morning after the night before

Jack Grealish pokes his head out of the skylight as City's coach leaves the team hotel in Istanbul
Jack Grealish pokes his head out of the skylight as City’s coach leaves the team hotel in Istanbul (Mike Egerton/PA)
Riyad Mahrez leaves the team hotel
Riyad Mahrez waves before the new European champions head off (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ederson was still celebrating
Ederson was still celebrating as he prepared to leave Istanbul (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pep Guardiola waves as he leaves the hotel
Manager Pep Guardiola leaves the team hotel (Mike Egerton/PA)

