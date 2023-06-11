Manchester City’s Champions League celebrations in pictures

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win the Champions League and complete the treble at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Rodri scored the second-half winner for Pep Guardiola’s side to add to their success in the Premier League and FA Cup.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best images from the celebrations in Turkey and at home.

Treble winners

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan lifts the Champions League trophy following the victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul to complete the treble after clinching the Premier League and FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Sealed with a kiss

John Stones celebrates after putting in a terrific performance against Inter. Rodri was given man of the match but Englishman Stones ran him close (Martin Rickett/PA)

All smiles

Gundogan was in demand as fans tried to get selfies with the City skipper during the celebrations (Martin Rickett/PA)

Party time for Haaland

Erling Haaland brought the curtain down on his remarkable 52-goal season for City with a Champions League triumph and the Norwegian was enjoying the celebrations (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hot-shot Haaland was flying the flag for Norway as well as City after the full-time whistle blew at the Ataturk Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

Family affair

Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke celebrate with the trophy (Nick Potts/PA)

Nathan Ake and Kaylee Ramman pose with the trophy (Nick Potts/PA)

City playmaker Bernardo Silva and Ines Tomaz were all smiles as they posed with the trophy (Nick Potts/PA)

Haaland and Isabel Johansen get their hands on the prize (Nick Potts/PA)

Safe hands

Goalkeeper Ederson played his part with a couple of late stops as City protected their lead and he had a tight grip on the trophy during the post-match party (Martin Rickett/PA)

The boss

City manager Pep Guardiola lifted the trophy for the fourth time, having won it twice as a manager for Barcelona and once when he played for them (Martin Rickett/PA)

The fans

Some Manchester City supporters back home took the party to the Etihad Stadium and were celebrating there after victory in Turkey (Simon Marper/PA)

Others watched the final at the Depot Mayfield in Manchester (Nigel French/PA)

City fans at the Depot Mayfield went bananas at the full-time whistle (Nigel French/PA)

It was also lively at the Love Factory in Manchester where City fans watched their team see off Inter to complete the treble (Simon Marper/PA)

Man City fans were celebrating into the night in central Istanbul after watching their side win the trophy they had been craving (James Manning/PA)

City fans without tickets filled the bars of Istanbul to watch their team beat the Serie A outfit (James Manning/PA)

Morning after the night before

Jack Grealish pokes his head out of the skylight as City’s coach leaves the team hotel in Istanbul (Mike Egerton/PA)

Riyad Mahrez waves before the new European champions head off (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ederson was still celebrating as he prepared to leave Istanbul (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manager Pep Guardiola leaves the team hotel (Mike Egerton/PA)