Playground attack town stages ‘citizens’ gathering’ in show of solidarity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Playground attack town stages ‘citizens’ gathering’ in show of solidarity

By Press Association
Flowers, balloons and toys have been left at the scene of the attack in Annecy, France (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone/AP)
Flowers, balloons and toys have been left at the scene of the attack in Annecy, France (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone/AP)

Crowds of well-wishers have gathered in the French Alps town of Annecy to show solidarity with victims of a playground stabbing attack that left four young children and two adults injured.

Annecy mayor Francois Astorg called for a “citizens’ gathering” in the lakeside park where a man with a knife launched the attack on Thursday.

People have piled flowers, toys and messages of support on the playground’s padded surface in the days since the attack. A pink heart-shaped balloon tied to a bench had the message: “For the children – love.”

The children targeted were a 22-month-old Dutch girl, a three-year-old British girl, and two French cousins, a boy and a girl, aged two. They received serious injuries and remain in hospital, though their conditions have improved to the point where their lives are no longer in danger, the regional prosecutor said on Saturday.

The 'backpack hero'
Henri, centre, has been dubbed the ‘backpack hero’ for trying to fend off the attacker (Denis Balibouse/pool/AP)

One of the adults injured, a Portuguese man who was knifed while trying to stop the attacker from fleeing and was then shot by police as they detained the suspect – also remains in hospital.

Multiple bystanders sought to deter the assailant, including a French Catholic pilgrim named Henri who repeatedly swung at the attacker with his bag and has been dubbed “the hero with the backpack”.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Syrian refugee with permanent Swedish residency, was handed preliminary charges on Saturday of attempted murder and armed resistance.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect mentioned his own three-year-old daughter, his wife and Jesus Christ during the attack, regional prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis said.

Knife attack scene
Police officers walk near the playground where the attack took place (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone/AP)

Preliminary charges under French law mean magistrates have strong reason to suspect wrongdoing but are allowing more time for investigation before deciding whether to send a suspect to trial.

The stabbing suspect refused to talk to investigators, and was examined by a psychiatrist and other doctors who deemed him fit to face charges, the prosecutor said. She said the motive remains unclear, but it does not appear to be terrorism-related.

The suspect remains in custody pending further investigation.

Local authorities are providing psychological support to the victims and their families, as well as to traumatised witnesses.

Among those in the park at the time was a group of high school students on an end-of-year field trip, some of whom reportedly protected younger children from the attacker.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]