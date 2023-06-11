Janet Jackson chats to 11-year-old musician during sold-out concert in LA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Janet Jackson chats to 11-year-old musician during sold-out concert in LA

By Press Association
Singer Janet Jackson performs in Spain in 2018 (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Singer Janet Jackson performs in Spain in 2018 (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Janet Jackson inserted some youthful spirit into her normally mature concert during a Saturday night tour stop in Los Angeles.

In a show filled with nostalgic hits, Jackson took a moment to perform her 1993 ballad Again alongside the LA Philharmonic’s Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (Yola) at the Hollywood Bowl.

Before the 16-member ensemble’s performance with the pop icon, the five-time Grammy winner had a brief conversation with an 11-year-old percussionist who has only been a part of the orchestra for a year.

“Tonight is very special to me because we’re here to support LA Phil,” said Jackson in front of a sold-out crowd, which collectively rose to its feet to applaud the singer.

She paid homage to the Los Angeles Philharmonic for the Yola programme, which serves around 1,700 young musicians across five sites with free instruments, intensive music instruction, academic support and leadership training.

Last year, Yola accompanied gospel duo Mary Mary to perform Lift Every Voice And Sing at the Super Bowl.

Jackson hugged the young percussionist before asking how she became aware of the scheme.

“My mom probably found Yola on Instagram or social media and she asked me if I was interested in a music programme and I said ‘Sure, I’ll try it,’” the percussionist said.

After their chat in front of thousands of concertgoers, Jackson told her: “Let’s do something a little special.”

Many in the audience pulled out their phones as Jackson sang along as the orchestra – conducted by Thomas Wilkins – played the melody of Again from her fifth studio album Janet.

The ballad also earned an Oscar nomination through the 1993 film Poetic Justice.

After Jackson’s performance with Yola, the singer turned back to her more mature content with Any Time, Any Place before she segued into I Get Lonely.

During her hour-plus set, she put on a show performing a plethora of her other hits including That’s The Way Love Goes, Nasty, Control and Scream, a song she recorded with her late brother Michael Jackson.

Jackson had several notable names in attendance including Fast X stars Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster along with actors Larenz Tate and Lil Rel Howery.

Rodriguez and Brewster showed support to their cast mate Ludacris, who performed as a guest ahead of Jackson.

During the rapper’s 35-minute set, Tate danced in the aisle as other attendees rose to their feet and recited the lyrics to his songs from What’s Your Fantasy, Area Codes and Welcome To Atlanta.

After his performance, Ludacris joined the audience for a brief chat with his Fast X crew and Howery separately at their box seats during the beginning stages of Jackson’s show.

In all, it was an eventful night for Jackson, who closed out her concert with Rhythm Nation – a Grammy-winning song from 1989 which drew a slew of fireworks at the venue.

Her tour kicked off in April and will finish in Seattle on June 21.

Jackson’s show opened the Hollywood Bowl’s summer concerts from June and September which will include performances by the Beach Boys, Gladys Knight, Jill Scott, Maxwell and Quincy Jones’ 90th birthday tribute.

