Australian bus crash leaves 10 dead and 11 injured

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ten people have been killed in a bus crash in New South Wales, Australia.

Police said that 11 others were injured in the accident and were taken to hospitals by helicopter and by road.

A further 18 passengers were unhurt.

Police said they responded to reports that a bus had rolled over.

The driver, a 58-year-old man, was taken to hospital under police guard for mandatory testing and assessment, police said.

The accident happened just after 11.30pm in the town of Greta.

Police said they have established a crime scene at the site and started an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Australian media reported that it was a wedding bus. Jay Suvaal, the mayor of nearby Cessnock, said the crash was “truly horrific”.

“We are a major wedding and tourist destination in the Hunter Valley, and so there will be people from all over the state and the country that have been to these areas and have probably done similar things,” he told Network Nine.

“I think it will send shock waves right through the broader community.”