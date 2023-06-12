Jodie Comer ‘overwhelmed’ after first Tony Award win for Prima Facie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jodie Comer ‘overwhelmed’ after first Tony Award win for Prima Facie

By Press Association
Jodie Comer accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for “Prima Facie” at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Jodie Comer accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for “Prima Facie” at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Jodie Comer said she felt “overwhelmed” after winning her first Tony award for her performance in Prima Facie.

The Killing Eve star paid tribute to her character and writer Suzie Miller as she collected the prize for best leading actress in a play.

The award is Comer’s first Tony nomination and win, and comes following her Broadway debut in Miller’s one-woman production, which follows a British defence lawyer who ends up in the witness box.

The 76th annual event, which celebrates the best in Broadway theatre, saw success for several British names, including Sir Tom Stoppard, whose play Leopoldstadt scooped one of the night’s top prizes – best play.

The 2023 Tonys took place on Sunday in New York and was hosted by Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose.

2023 Tony Awards – Show
Jodie Comer accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Opening the show, DeBose told audiences to “buckle up” after warning them that the show would be completely unscripted, amid the ongoing Hollywood writers strike.

The strike, involving over 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) had previously threatened to derail the show.

The WGA previously agreed to a waiver for the show, so that its members would not picket the event and allow the broadcast on US network CBS to go ahead.

“We don’t have a script you guys. I am live and unscripted. You’re welcome,” DeBose said.

“So to anyone who may have thought that last year was a bit unhinged. To them I say ‘darlings, buckle up’.”

Comer fended off competition from Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain in her category, as well as Jessica Hecht and Audra McDonald.

Speaking about her character, she said: “This woman in this play has been my greatest teacher and I have to thank Suzie Miller for that, who wrote this magnificent piece.

2023 Tony Awards – Show
Jodie Comer accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for “Prima Facie” at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theatre in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

“Without her writing that (I) would not be here so this feels just as much Suzie’s as it is mine.”

The actress went on to thank members of her production team and apologised to her friends and family for being “absent” in the past year.

“To every person who feels represented by Tessa, this has been my greatest honour,” she said, quickly adding “and it continues to be –  there’s three weeks left!”

Comer’s win comes after a recent matinee performance of Prima Facie was halted after approximately 10 minutes, after the actress experienced difficulty breathing due to poor air in New York caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires.

2023 Tony Awards – Show
Host Ariana DeBose, third right, performs at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theatre in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The play had received four Tony nominations, including for best scenic design, best lighting design and best sound in a play, but lost out in all three categories to Life Of Pi.

The awards were accepted by British creatives Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Tim Lutkin and Carolyn Downing respectively.

Goulding and Downing both gave shout outs to Sheffield Theatres in the UK, where their play had its world premiere.

Veteran playwright Sir Tom said he was “teeming with emotion” as he accepted the best play award.

“I feel very proud and grateful. Thank you so much,” he said.

“But listen, I actually won a Tony Award in 1968, so I knew about not having scripts.

“I’m teeming with emotions that a chat-box wouldn’t begin to understand. Naturally, they include gratitude and pride in the Leopoldstadt ensemble.”

Elsewhere, the night’s other top prize of best musical went to Kimberly Akimbo, with Sean Hayes winning best leading actor in a play.

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical was awarded to J Harrison Ghee, while Victoria Clark claimed the award in the equivalent female category.

Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson lost out in the category for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play to Brandon Uranowitz.

2023 Tony Awards – Show
Sir Tom Stoppard, center, and members of the company of Leopoldstadt accept the award for best play at the 76th annual Tony Awards (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Lifetime Achievement In The Theatre awards were also presented to actor Joel Grey and composer John Kander.

Accepting the accolade, Kander said: “This is a very big deal.

“When your own community honours you it’s very humbling and a little bit scary,” he said.

“I am grateful to music which has invaded me early on from the time I was a baby, and stayed my friend, through my entire life, and has promised to stick with me to the end.”

Grey, who won a Tony and an Oscar for his performance in Cabaret, was presented with his award by his daughter, actress Jennifer Grey, who described him as her “hero”.

Tina Turner, Harry Belafonte, Barry Humphries and Dame Angela Lansbury all featured in the Tonys’ 2023 in memoriam section.

The section was accompanied by a performance by Joaquina Kalukango, last year’s leading actress in a musical winner, who sang Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again from Phantom Of The Opera.

