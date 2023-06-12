New Zealand public radio apologises for publishing ‘pro-Kremlin garbage’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Zealand public radio apologises for publishing ‘pro-Kremlin garbage’

By Press Association
Radio New Zealand building in Wellington (New Zealand Herald photograph via AP)
Radio New Zealand building in Wellington (New Zealand Herald photograph via AP)

The head of New Zealand’s public radio station has apologised for publishing “pro-Kremlin garbage” on its website after more than a dozen wire stories on the Ukraine war were found to have been altered.

Most of the stories, which date back more than a year, were written by the Reuters news agency and were changed at Radio New Zealand (RNZ) to include Russian propaganda.

A digital journalist from RNZ has been placed on leave pending the result of an employment investigation.

Paul Thompson, the chief executive of taxpayer-funded RNZ, said it had found issues in 16 stories and was republishing them on its website with corrections and editor’s notes.

He said he was commissioning an external review of the organisation’s editing processes.

“It is so disappointing. I’m gutted. It’s painful. It’s shocking,” Mr Thompson said on RNZ’s Nine to Noon show.

“We have to get to the bottom of how it happened.”

Mr Thompson said the station had forensically reviewed about 250 stories since first being alerted to the issue on Friday and would be reviewing thousands more.

Some of the changes were just a few words and would have been hard to spot by casual readers.

Changes included the addition of pro-Kremlin narratives such as “Russia annexed Crimea after a referendum”, and that “neo-Nazis had created a threat” to Russia’s borders.

The referendum, which was held after Russia seized control of Crimea, was considered a sham and was not recognised internationally.

Russia for years has also tried to link Ukraine to Nazism, particularly those who have led the government in Kyiv since a pro-Russian leadership was toppled in 2014.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, angrily dismisses those claims.

Former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark tweeted that she expected better from the public broadcaster.

“Extraordinary that there is so little editorial oversight at Radio New Zealand that someone employed by/contracted to them was able to rewrite online content to reflect pro-Russia stance without senior staff noticing,” she wrote. “Accountability?”

Mr Thompson told the Nine to Noon programme that typically only one person at RNZ had been required to edit wire service stories because those stories had already been subject to robust editing.

But he said RNZ is now adding another layer of editing to such stories.

He said he wanted to apologise to listeners, readers, staff and the Ukrainian community.

“It’s so disappointing that this pro-Kremlin garbage has ended up in our stories,” Mr Thompson told Nine to Noon. “It’s inexcusable.”

RNZ began as a radio broadcaster but these days is a multimedia organisation, and its website ranks among the nation’s most viewed news sites.

Reuters did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

