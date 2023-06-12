Driver charged after bus carrying wedding guests rolls over, killing 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Driver charged after bus carrying wedding guests rolls over, killing 10

By Press Association
Police inspect underneath a bus that rolled onto its side near Greta in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney (AP)
Police inspect underneath a bus that rolled onto its side near Greta in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney (AP)

The driver of a bus has been charged after the vehicle carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia’s wine country, killing 10 people and injuring 25 others.

The crash happened just after 11.30pm on Sunday (2.30pm BST) at a roundabout on Wine Country Drive in the town of Greta in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales state, north of Sydney.

Brett Button has been in custody since the accident on Sunday night and will appear in court on Tuesday on multiple charges of dangerous and negligent driving, a police statement said.

Australia Bus Crash
Emergency crews stand near a bus on its side near Greta in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney (Mark Baker/AP Photo)

It was Australia’s deadliest road accident since 1994, when a bus skidded on its side across a major road and down a steep embankment in Brisbane, killing 12 people and injuring 38.

The guests had attended a wedding at the Wandin Estate Winery and were heading to their accommodations in the town of Singleton, police said.

A motorist who drove past the crash scene, identified by Australian Broadcasting Corp only as Alison, said the fog was so heavy at the time that she could not make out the colours of the flashing lights of police cars, ambulances and fire trucks.

Australia Bus Crash
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese makes a statement at Parliament House in Canberra after a fatal bus crash in the Hunter Valley (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

“The fog was terrible,” she told the ABC. “You could barely see in front of you.”

Of the 25 people injured, one is in a critical condition and several others remain in hospital, the state government said. The conditions of the others were described as stable.

Police Commissioner Karen Webb said investigators have not yet determined what caused the bus to roll onto its side.

Whether passengers were wearing seatbelts will also “come under scrutiny”, Ms Webb said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked first responders and offered government support to victims and their families, saying the “mental scars of this will not go away”.

“For a joyous day like that, in a beautiful place, to end with such terrible loss of life and injury is so cruel and so sad and so unfair,” Mr Albanese told reporters.

“People hire a bus for weddings in order to keep their guests safe. And that just adds to the unimaginable nature of this tragedy,” he said.

Jay Suvaal, the mayor of Cessnock, said the crash was “truly horrific”.

